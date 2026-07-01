Police Beat: APD issues 98 citations June 21-27

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In the period from June 21-27, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,815 calls for service, responded to 31 crashes, issued 98 citations, and made 21 arrests. Burglaries: 3 vehicles, 0 residence, 0 business. Juveniles were charged with stalking-follow harass/cyberstalk another (X2); simple assault-intent threat to do violence (X2); vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle (X4); moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $200-$1,000; battery-touch or strike.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Qwinteze Haynes, 38, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Loysse Leonis Luma, 49, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Brian Keller, 27, 1108 W. Fern Ave. Apt #4, unknown, larceny-other theft (X2); fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer.

Brittany Blancas-Vargas, 18, 314 W. Grossenbacher Dr., Apopka, contempt of court-violation injunction protection domestic violence; damage property-criminal mischief damage property $1,000+.

Teairra K. Adams, 24, 985 Ocoee Apopka Rd., Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Heather Ann Gary, 48, 1807 Owens Pond Rd., Chipley, resist officer-obstruct without violence; battery on specified personnel; resist officer with violence.

Manuel R. Calel Gonzalez, 40, 118 N. Lake Ave., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol refusal submit DUI testing.

Aubrey LaJoy Lymon, 41, 4476 Kirkland Blvd., Orlando, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; out-of-county warrant (X2).

Boris Cedeno, 54, general delivery, Orlando, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Lisa Petrina Fisher, 57, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Rosalio Garcia Yuz, 42, 1507 Lawson Palm Ct., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction.

Catherine Marie Riley, 46, 1152 S. Central Ave., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Brenna Kali Depirro, 30, 900 NW 1st St., Cape Coral, larceny-other theft; out-of-county warrant.

Ja Vonte` Tykie Nunn, 33, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Danielle Sevista Brown, 42, 6730 Merlin Ct., Orlando, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Larry Gerome Griffin, 55, 814 Marvin C. Zanders Ave., Apopka, fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer; battery-cause bodily harm.

Lazaro Vela, 31, 17 N. Magnolia Ave. 2nd floor, Orlando, homicide-specific felony commit act could cause death; animal cruelty-touch/strike/cause harm police/fire search and rescue animal; flee/elude police aggravated fleeing with injury or damage; resist officer-obstruct without violence; resist officer with violence; aggravated battery on specified personnel.

Rita Marie Hill Maxwell, 74, 5515 Hyde Park Ave., Orlando, out-of-county warrant.

Kevin John Mueller, 33, 620 Monica Rose Dr. #1523, Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Herbert Ric Cunningham, 30, 1923 Grasmere Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Jesse Tom Oxendine, 45, 1159 Marvin C Zanders Ave., Apopka, failure to appear-felony warrant.