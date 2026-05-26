Police Beat: APD responds to 28 crashes May 17-23

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In the period from May 17-23, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,700 calls for service, responded to 28 crashes, issued 90 citations, and made 26 arrests. Burglaries: 6 vehicles, 2 residences, 0 businesses. No juveniles were charged.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Zackariah W. Thomas, 30, 2339 W. Highland Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cannabis); aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; weapon offense missile into dwelling vehicle/building/ or aircraft; damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $200-$1,000.

Herbert Richard Cunningham, 30, Apopka, aggravated battery-with deadly weapon; battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation; sex offense-digital voyeurism dissemination, first offense.

Chapelle Laquane Teague, 49, 1112 Legg Dr., Apopka, drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+; drug equipment-possession and/or use; possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; amphetamine-traffic in meth/amphetamine 14 grams+; cocaine-trafficking in cocaine 28 grams to 150 kg; drugs-traffic own rent structure vehicle know traffic drugs; drugs-trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more.

Brian Keller, 27, 1108 W. Fern Ave. #4, Foley, larceny-other theft.

Omar Ocasio Rosario, 32, 1301 E. Surf Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status.

Dennis Corneal Trice, 53, 522 Maineline Blvd., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; hit and run-leave scene of crash involving damage to property (X2); kidnap-false imprisonment of person; crash-leaving scene on public/private property without rendering aid (injury)(felony).

Lonnie Ervin Jolly, 67, 309 Appaloosa Ct., Sanford, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; out-of-county warrant.

Jeffrey Lee Dickens, 37, 2212 Grant Ave., Eustis, larceny-petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Antonio Arnelo Smith, 52, general delivery, Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Cynthia Cannon, 64, Apopka, battery on specified personnel; resist officer with violence; battery-touch or strike.

Tyrone Moss, 63, 221 W. 20th St., Apopka, burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; larceny possession-received/retainedstolen credit/debit card.

Diane Ann Bledsoe, 53, 45 E. 13th St., Apopka, larceny possession-received/retained stolen credit/debit card; contempt of court.

Chefly Joseph, 21, 5951 Groveland Dr., Orlando, larceny-other theft.

Eugene Woods, 60, 1296 Woodfield Oaks Dr., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; crash-refuse to submit to blood alcohol level test.

Maurice Anthony Roberts, 29, 13540 Bluewater Cir., Orlando, use 2-way communication device to facil felon; obscene material-distribute/transmit information harmful to minors; family offense interfere with custody of minor/incompetent person; obscene communication-travel to meet after use computer to lure child; sex assault-sex battery by 24 years of age+, victim 16 or 17 years of age.

Melisa May Burton, 53, 2958 Grace St., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Robert Brent McDonie, 47, 274 Sharp Street, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Tyler Stephen Krick, 37, 300 McCoy Village Ct., Apopka, resist officer with violence; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Anthony Marqwez Ethridge, 35, 703 General Hutchison Pkwy, Longwood, out-of-county warrant.

Danny Lee Moley, 57, 1130 Huddleston Ln., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Andrew Maurice Wright, 23, 5475 Clarcona Key Boulevard 1019, Orlando, out-of-county warrant.

Danielle Rene Sweat, 36, 632 E. 11th St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

David Marcus McGrath, 23, 5418 Montford Pl., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Brittany Sineray Blancas-Vargas, 18, 314 W. Grossenbacher Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Jeffery Thomas Donehoo, 39, 740 Oakville Ln., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Abbie Justine O`Donnell, 25, 8447 Blackstone St., Spring Hill, out-of-county warrant (X2.)