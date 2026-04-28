Police Beat: APD issues 118 citations April 19-25

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In the period from April 19-25, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,568 calls for service, responded to 38 crashes, issued 118 citations, and made 19 arrests. Burglaries: 10 vehicles, 4 residences, 3 businesses. Juveniles were charged with burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed (X2); weapon offense-missile into dwelling vehicle/building or aircraft; damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+; resist officer-obstruct without violence; resist officer with violence; battery-touch or strike; battery on specified personnel; out-of-county warrant.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Deyri De Valle Salazar-Hernández, 33, 1190 Post Lake Pl. #102, Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Cederick Jamal Richmond, 35, 3423 Warren Sapp Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Shane Allen Baisden, 41, 2493 W. Highland Ave., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

James Manuel Ascencio, 66, general delivery, Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Marcus Quintin Ellerbe, 50, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Keith James Snyder, 56, 5230 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, larceny-other theft.

Hayron Miranda Perez, 26, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Jennifer Lynn Smith, 51, 621 Old Dixie Hwy, Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Severiano Dasilva Croom, 57, 2018 Chickadee Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Jeffrey Lynn Elliott, 72, 611 Business Park Blvd. #101, Winter Garden, failure to appear, written promise to appear.

Reginald Dewayne Williams, 37, 1726 Henin Cir., Tavares, out-of-county warrant.

Andrew Deshaun Roberts, 38, Apopka, battery-commit felony battery; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Kenneth Beecher Haynes, 45, Punta Gorda, larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000; battery-touch or strike; tampering in official proceeding; robbery-sudden snatch without firearm/weapon.

Antwan Ramal Thomas, 41, 3271 Roseville Dr., Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $200-$1,000.

Nathan Michael Wilder, 43, 633 W. Ella J. Gilmore St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Jesus Antonio Barragan, 21, 1609 Valeview Ct., Apopka, weapon offense-missile into dwelling vehicle/building or aircraft; damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+.

Arienna Isabella Cornier, 18, 7111 Blair Dr., Orlando, larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Brian S. Thomas, 41, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Keith Leroy Harrison, 51, 122 W. 10th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drugs-traffic in phenethylamines 10 grams or more; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.