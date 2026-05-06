Police Beat: APD issues 126 citations April 26-May 2

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In the period from April 26-May 2, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,746 calls for service, responded to 38 crashes, issued 126 citations, and made 29 arrests. Burglaries: 5 vehicles, 0 residences, 0 businesses. Juveniles were charged with robbery with no firearm or weapon; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed (X2); damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $200-$1,000 (X2); burglary tools-possession of burglary tools with intent to use (X2); probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions; battery-touch or strike; battery-cause bodily harm; out-of-county warrant.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Antonio Smith, 52, 700 S. Orange Blossom Trl., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Skuylar Lee Bounce, 25, 5627 Cherry Tree Ct., Lakeland, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Joshua Elijah Brinson, 40, 325 Wymore Rd. Apt. 205, Altamonte Springs, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Keeven Kevun Adams, 29, 42 E. Cleveland St., Apopka, flee/elude police, flee/elude law enforcement officers with lights/siren active.

Jonathan Lugene Rolle, 46, 595 Lake McCoy Dr., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation; drugs-possession intent sell/manufacture/delivery controlled substance schedule II; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Greter Marrero Hernandez, 37, 361 Notre Dame Dr., Altamonte Springs, larceny-petit theft merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750.

Reshawn Rovelle Sims, 38, 812 Scott St., Clermont, trespassing-trespass not structure/conveyance violation posted notice.

Armando Mendez-Aceituno, 56, 650 Oshea Ct., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction.

Mario Alvarez Amaro, 35, 461 Charles Cir., Altamonte Springs, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status subsequent offense; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 2nd conviction; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal submit DUI testing; out-of-county warrant.

Ricky Stubbs, 57, 225 S. Forest Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession intent sell/manufacture/delivery controlled substance schedule I; drug equipment-possession and/or use; out-of-county warrant.

Godofredo Joachin Solano, 23, 1808 Pegasus Dr., Apopka, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Priscilla Ann Fernandez, 40, 611 Business Park Blvd., Winter Garden, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Tina Beatrice Mitchell, 48, 468 Lake Bridge Ln., Apopka, alcohol possession or consumed in public.

Jessica Erin West, 31, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Marcus Jermaine Randolph, 35, unknown, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Rachel Francois, 41, 1522 Sagebrook Ct., Ocoee, obstructing justice-hinder witness communication information to law enforcement officer/judge misdemeanor proceeding; robbery with no firearm or weapon; kidnap-false imprisonment, false imprisonment of person.

Kyonnah Ariel Hudson-Reynolds, 26, 1002 Armada Ct., Ocoee, damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000+.

Terry William Byerley, 47, Apopka, battery-prior conviction, battery commit 2nd subsequent battery.

Alejandro Marin Cortes, 19, 906 Georgia Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status; burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed; condition release violation-pretrial release conditions violation for domestic violation.

McNeil Fling, 23, 573 S. Washington Ave., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Cortrell Tykeria Robinson, 36, 1960 S. Lake Pleasant Rd., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Alisa Michelle McClellan, 38, 972 Brentwood Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Jonathan Lugene Rolle, 46, 595 Lake McCoy Dr., Apopka, drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 gram+; drugs-deliver/distribute controlled substance schedule I.

Leroy Floyd Allen, 82, 1096 Linkside Ct., Apopka, out-of-county warrant (X2).

Michael Perez, 46, 5110 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando, out-of-county warrant.

Amy Marie Dinkins, 35, 1650 Schopke Rd., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Marc Dort, 41, 1460 Marden Ridge Loop Apt 407, Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Tarick Donta Harris, 41, 23 W. Celeste St., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Amiya Dahlia Wilson, 26, 4067 Meandering Bay Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.