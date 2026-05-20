Police Beat: APD issues 75 citations May 10-16

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In the period from May 10-16 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,543 calls for service, responded to 28 crashes, issued 75 citations, and made 21 arrests. Burglaries: 1 vehicle, 1 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed (X3); damage property-criminal mischief, damage property $1,000 (X2); larceny-other theft.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

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Gary Lee Simmons, 61, unknown, unknown, burglary of occupied structure unarmed; larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; resist officer-obstruct without violence; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Corie Sylvester Murray, 47, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Shane Baisden, 42, 3596 Clarcona Rd., Apopka, drugs, possession of controlled substance without prescription (X2); drug equipment-possession and/or use; resist officer-obstruct without violence; trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Gary Jones, 64, 6923 Colony Oaks Ln., Orlando, non-moving traffic violation-attach registration license plate not assigned; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status.

Joseph Anthony Fuentes-Lopez, 20, 5206 Redell Rd. #9, Baytown, moving traffic violation-operate vehicle 100+ mph threaten person/property.

Anselmo Fidel Orozco Fuentes, 55, 325 N Maine Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Mark Allen Ivill, 66, 1259 Saddleback Ridge Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use; resist officer-obstruct without violence; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.

Rondrique Shonkay McMath, 49, 171 Rand Ct., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Darius Williams, 34, 3328 Dew Berry Ave., Apopka, trespassing-structure or conveyance.

Gloria Evette Rolon, 47, 1056 Aspen Way, Apopka, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability; battery-touch or strike.

Victor M. Sanchez, 32, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Alyssa Nicole Ganaway, 30, 639 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, drugs-traffic fentanyl/fentanyl analogues 4 grams+; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Sameul Elijah Blinn, 35, 1254 Cleveland Ave., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license, 1st conviction.

Veronica Esperanza Rojas, 51, 63 E. 13th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (X2).

Julius Dante Miles, 27, 1513 S. Kirkman Rd. #1117, Orlando, resist officer-obstruct without violence; probation violation; out-of-county warrant.

Morrio Correlly Miles, 47, 611 Business Park Blvd. #101, Winter Garden, larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; drug equipment-possession and/or use.

Wilfredo Ernesto Ortega Martinez, 61, 232 Winnway St., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation, equivalent status 2nd subsequent offense.

Nathan Flores, 36, unknown, unknown, out-of-county warrant.

Leo Lejeune, 31, 4631 Lemans Dr., Orlando, out-of-county warrant (X2).

Melinda Murdies Weaver, 54, general delivery, Apopka, probation violation.

Malcolm Devonte` Payne, 34, 1246 N. Fairway Dr., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.