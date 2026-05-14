Police Beat: APD issues 76 citations May 3-9

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from May 3-9, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,769 calls for service, responded to 24 crashes, issued 76 citations, and made 17 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 1 residence, 6 businesses. Juveniles were charged with simple assault-intent threat to do violence; battery-touch or strike (X2).

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Roselane Esther Ramirez, 26, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jean Guyckson Mickae Roesmy, 24, 1512 Pacifica Dr., Kissimmee, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ulysess Tolbert, 33, 680 Concord St. #435, Orlando, indecent exposure of sexual organs, 1st offense.

Gary Lee Simmons, 61, unknown, unknown, burglary of occupied structure unarmed; larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.

Jorge Sanchez-Casillas, 25, 298 Sharp St., Apopka, trespassing-not structure/conveyance violation posted notice.

Juan Elias Valdez Castillo, 37, Florida, unknown, prostitution engage-commit offer prostitution 1st violation.

Gina Marie Mullins, 38, general delivery, Apopka, damage property-criminal mischief damage property less than $200; aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Esther Dorsainvil, 36, Orlando, battery-touch or strike.

Jason William Scott, 48, general delivery, Apopka, fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officers; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Eric Jamel Thomas, 37, Orlando, damage property-criminal mischief damage property $200-$1,000; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation; battery-prior conviction battery-commit 2nd subsequent battery.

Sherry Julia Tucker Williams, 30, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Douglas Isaiah Proctor, 38, Apopka, battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation.

Alan Mark Hecht, 63, 15840 Fl-50 U 71, Clermont, drug equipment-possession and/or use; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine).

Brandon Alex Balkom, 45, 916 S. Christiana Ave., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status 3rd subsequent violation; out-of-county warrant (X3).

Jason William Scott, 48, Florida, unknown, failure to appear felony warrant.

Andreita Rosvi Miranda Lopez, 22, 1233 Sassy Way, Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Shane Michael Oyler, 46, 268 Morning Creek Cir., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.