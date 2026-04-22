Police Beat: APD issues 96 citations April 12-18

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In the period from April 12-18, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,659 calls for service, responded to 32 crashes, issued 96 citations, and made 32 arrests. Burglaries: 0 vehicles, 2 residences, 2 businesses. Juveniles were charged with battery-touch or strike (domestic violence); probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions; aggravated assault on specified personnel; resist officer with violence; out-of-county warrant.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Israel Covarrubias Hernandez, 30, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Miguel Domingo Vasquez, 37, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Shonicka Denise Turner, 45, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Britney Quintana, 26, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Bryan Mark Gilman, 30, general delivery, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; out-of-county warrant.

Bryant Edward Lyle, 34, 31 W. Celeste St., Apopka, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon (X2).

Anthony Dwayne Dominguez, 59, 818 Schopke Lester Rd., Apopka, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status; other agency warrant.

Darren Andra Rowell, 62, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Alejandro Martin Cortes, 19, Apopka, aggravated battery on pregnant victim.

Andrew Joseph O`Brien, 24, 421 Brightwood Ave., Orange City, burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Phillip Laman Vogel, 24, 254 Agua Vista St., Debary, burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Eddie Andre Jackson, 24, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Cameron Isiah Martinez, 25, 242 Bayou Vista St., Debary, burglary-unoccupied structure unarmed; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Robert Warner Artman, 42, 2728 Oak Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Todd Gordon Corter, 46, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Luis Force, 44, general delivery, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Maureen Garraud, 23, 728 Parkside Pointe Blvd., Apopka, DUI-with person under 18 in vehicle; resist officer-obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license 1st conviction; refusal submit DUI testing.

Luis Miguel Bautista Lopez, 26, 1320 Tindaro Dr., Apopka, failure to appear.

Christopher James Ellis, 39, 1191 Seburn Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription (cocaine).

Raymond Van Johnson, 47, 2217 Rockwood Dr., Apopka, larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Rhonda M Vaught, 49, transient, Apopka, burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Richard Alejandro Francis, 28, 5899 Barbados Way, West Palm, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status; probation violation.

Jose Ramon Candelario, 38, 494 Ashley Brooke Ct., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Charles Troy Jason Turner, 42, 5035 Firebush Dr., Apopka, family offense-civil writ of attach.

Jayvon Isiah Lee Holley, 18, Apopka, battery-touch or strike; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Oliver Ludvin Velasquez-Alvarado, 21, 908 Georgia Ave., Apopka, out-of-county warrant.

Norman Luis Burgos, 35, 3717 Mohawk Dr., Zellwood, larceny-other theft.

Ashley Nicole Wasserman, 37, 1320 Woodfield Oak Dr., Apopka, larceny petit theft-merchandise/farm/transit $100-$750; out-of-county warrant.

Raidel Diaz, 37, 1422 Towhee St., Homestead, moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, revocation equivalent status; larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000.

Patrick Michael Pierga, 42, 715 Ashford Oaks Dr. #10, Altamonte Springs, battery-touch or strike.

Gilberto Lazo-Sanchez, 50, 3254 W. 70th St. Unit 201, Hialeah, larceny grand theft-property value $750-$5,000 (X5); larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit prior conviction; out-of-county warrant (X2).

Gary Donell King, 65, 220 M.A. Board St., Apopka, fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officers; larceny petit theft-merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction.