Orange County Public Schools superintendent to retire after 2026-27 school year

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria F. Vazquez announced Monday that she plans to retire at the end of the 2026-27 school year, concluding a 35-year career in public education.

In a press release, Vazquez said she intends to remain focused on leading the district throughout the coming school year while helping prepare for a smooth leadership transition.

“Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Vazquez said. “Throughout my career, I have believed that education is ultimately about people, relationships, and creating opportunities for students to thrive. I am deeply grateful for the privilege of working alongside extraordinary employees, supportive families, dedicated community partners, and inspiring students. While I look forward to the next chapter, I remain fully committed to making this final school year one of our very best.”

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Vazquez has spent her entire career in education, serving in classroom, school-based and district leadership positions. She began as an elementary school teacher before becoming a reading and language arts resource teacher. She later served as an assistant principal and principal before moving into district administration, where she held positions including area superintendent, chief academic officer and deputy superintendent. She was promoted to deputy superintendent in 2018 and became superintendent in 2022.

OCPS credits Vazquez with helping expand academic opportunities for historically underserved students, recruiting teachers to schools with the greatest needs and directing district resources toward classroom instruction and learning initiatives.

During her tenure as superintendent, the district has received an “A” grade from the Florida Department of Education for three consecutive school years. According to OCPS, nearly 80% of its schools earned either an “A” or “B” grade, and the district has not had any schools receive a “D” or “F” grade during the past two years.

Vazquez also became the first Hispanic superintendent in OCPS’ history. In 2023, she received the Don Quijote Award for Excellence in recognition of her leadership.

Vazquez has served in her position through a period of disruption, including declining enrollment, rising costs and funding uncertainty.

“The lack of funding is not allowing us to provide raises that are going to help our teachers and our employees be able to have a livable wage,” Vazquez told The Apopka Chief last month after her 2026 State of the Schools address.

As a result of the funding challenges, the school board voted earlier this year to close a slate of schools, although none were in Apopka.

While announcing her retirement more than a year in advance, Vazquez said she intends to spend her remaining time as superintendent continuing efforts to improve student achievement, support district employees and strengthen relationships with families and the community.

According to OCPS, the district and the Orange County School Board will release information about the superintendent selection process at a later date.