OCPS receives ‘A’ district grade

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recently awarded Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) with its third consecutive “A” district grade.

“Earning an ‘A’ district grade for the third consecutive year is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the unwavering dedication of our students, teachers, staff, and families,” said Superintendent Maria Vazquez in an OCPS news release. “These results demonstrate the power of sustained effort and our commitment to continuous improvement along with the strong collaboration between our instructional and administrative school-teams.”

According to the release, the total number of traditional A-graded OCPS schools rose from 96 in the 2024-25 school year to 101 in the 2025-26 school year. No OCPS schools earned a grade of “D” or “F.”

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“I am thrilled that the district again received an ‘A’ letter grade,” said Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7 member, in an email to The Apopka Chief. “It reflects that hard work being done at all of our local public schools each and every day to ensure that our students are receiving a stellar education.”

Byrd represents 30 schools, including all schools with an Apopka address.

“I am very proud of the work being done throughout District 7,” said Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7 member, in an email to The Apopka Chief. “We saw significant gains in all subject areas. Many schools moved up a letter grade like Clay Springs Elementary, Lakeville Elementary and Piedmont Lakes Middle that are ‘B’ schools again and Wolf Lake Middle School which is an ‘A’ school! I am so incredibly proud of all of our schools for so many reasons beyond grades.”

According to the “School Grades” Excel sheet released by the FDOE, three Apopka grade schools received an “A” rating: Wolf Lake Elementary, Kelly Park and Wolf Lake Middle. Kelly Park earned 715 total points, the most of any Apopka OCPS grade school, and alsoearned the highest scores in Apopka in the mathematics achievement, social studies achievement and mathematics learning gains categories. Wolf Lake Elementary earned the highest scores of all Apopka grade schools in the categories of English language arts achievement, science achievement and English language arts learning gains.

“Year after year, we have built on our successes by using data to guide instruction, strengthening support for students, and remaining focused on what matters most, which is student achievement,” Vazquez said. “Our goal is to continue expanding opportunities for every learner and ensure that every school is a place where students can thrive. Congratulations on a job well done.”

For more information, visit https://www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/.