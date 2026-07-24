Development Review Committee to review rec complex courts, Wyld Oaks C Store, Wekiva Shopping Center plans

The Development Review Committee will consider plans for new recreational amenities, commercial development and residential construction when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Commission Chambers at Apopka City Hall.

Among the agenda’s most notable items is the second review of a construction site plan for the city’s proposed Northwest Recreational Complex tennis and pickleball courts at 2500 Bush Drive. The project, submitted by Newkirk Engineering on behalf of the city of Apopka, would add new tennis and pickleball courts to the recreational complex.

Committee members will also review a proposal for the Wyld Oaks C Store, a new commercial development planned on West Kelly Park Road between Effie Drive and State Road 429. The first submittal calls for a 6,300-square-foot multi-tenant retail and restaurant development with a fueling station. The project is owned by M&R United Inc., with Kimley-Horn and Associates listed as the applicant.

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Another commercial project returning to the committee is the proposed AutoZone store at 1788 Rock Springs Road. The third submittal concerns construction of a 6,815-square-foot AutoZone retail building.

The agenda also includes a construction site plan revision for an 8,288-square-foot Building H at the Wekiva Shopping Center, 2121 E. Semoran Blvd.

Residential development also appears on the agenda with the first construction site plan submittal for an amenity site within the Springhaven subdivision. The listed properties are along West Kelly Park Road, Chandler Road and Jason Dwelley Parkway.

Committee members are also scheduled to review the first construction site plan for The Villas at Wekiva, a proposed 16-unit multifamily residential project at 734 Piedmont Wekiwa Road.

In addition to development applications, the committee will consider two special event requests. The Jalen Carter Foundation has submitted plans for a Back to School Backpack Giveaway from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kit Land Nelson Park, while The Rotary Club Foundation Inc. has submitted plans for a Fall Family Festival and carnival at Kit Land Nelson Park and Edwards Field from Nov. 5-8.

The Development Review Committee reviews development proposals for compliance with city standards before projects continue through the city’s development review process. Final approval authority, when required, rests with other city boards or administrative staff, depending on the type of application.