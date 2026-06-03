Address highlights OCPS adaption amid challenges 

Facing declining enrollment, rising costs and uncertainty over future funding, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) leaders highlighted how the district is adapting to challenges and posting strong academic results during the annual State of the Schools address Tuesday at Edgewater High School.

During their remarks, Superintendent Maria Vazquez and School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs acknowledged the financial pressures facing the nation’s eighth-largest school district. Those challenges include enrollment losses, increased competition from private-school and homeschool voucher programs, and concerns over property tax proposals being considered by state lawmakers.

At the same time, district leaders emphasized academic gains, high graduation rates and new initiatives designed to attract and retain students.

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“We’re not standing still,” Jacobs said during the address. “We’re competing, and we are winning students back.”

The district recently made the difficult decision to consolidate and close seven schools whose enrollment had become financially unsustainable, a move Vazquez described as “heart-wrenching.” OCPS lost more than $23 million this fiscal year because of enrollment declines and is projecting approximately 3,000 fewer students in its traditional public schools next year.

While district enrollment has declined overall, School Board District 7 Member Melissa Byrd said the trend has been less pronounced in the Apopka area.

“We have seen some decline,” Byrd said in a Tuesday interview. “We don’t have any schools in the Apopka area that are significantly under-enrolled, so that’s good, and we have a little bit of room to grow.”

Byrd said Apopka High School, which was several hundred students over capacity a few years ago, is now about 80 students over capacity. She said the district anticipates growth in the area as residential development continues.

OCPS still has two relief schools planned for the Apopka area — a K-8 school and an elementary school intended to relieve enrollment pressures at Zellwood Elementary, Apopka Elementary and Wolf Lake Middle School. However, Byrd said neither project has advanced beyond the planning stage, and the earliest school is not currently projected to open until about 2031 because enrollment growth has slowed.

District leaders said several factors are driving enrollment trends, including declining birth rates, housing affordability challenges and expanded state-funded school choice programs. During the address, officials noted that taxpayer-funded vouchers are increasingly being used for private and home education options.

The district has responded by developing new educational models, including micro-schools, expanding specialized academic offerings and opening programs to additional student populations. Officials also said outreach efforts have helped bring more than 1,900 students back to OCPS.

Funding remains the biggest worry for district leaders, Vazquez said.

“I think funding is our biggest concern, because it impacts all of the areas that you mentioned,” she told The Apopka Chief after the event. “The lack of funding is not allowing us to provide raises that are going to help our teachers and our employees be able to have a livable wage.”

Another big concern discussed during the event involved proposed property tax legislation state lawmakers are debating in Tallahassee.

District leaders warned that earlier versions of the proposal could have significantly reduced local funding available to public schools. However, Vazquez said amendments under consideration would exempt schools from much of the impact.

“We are happy that there’s been an amendment that is going to carve out schools from the impact of the proposed homestead exemptions,” Vazquez said after the event. “If something happens and that changes, then we are in dire straits.”

Despite those challenges, district leaders highlighted several indicators they say demonstrate continued success.

OCPS officials said the district is expected to remain an A-rated school district, with all schools projected to earn an A, B or C grade from the Florida Department of Education. Officials reported a 97.2% graduation rate at traditional high schools, significant gains in English language arts and mathematics performance, and nearly 400 students graduating this year with associate degrees already completed.

Vazquez also highlighted the district’s wide range of educational offerings, including magnet programs, dual-enrollment opportunities, career and technical education pathways, gifted programs and specialized services for students with disabilities.

Part of the district’s challenge, she said, is making sure families understand what is available through public schools.

“What the public most needs to understand about the district’s financial outlook is that we do not have a level playing field,” Vazquez said. “That’s all we’re asking.”

Jacobs urged residents to support the district’s one-mill property tax referendum renewal, which will appear on the November ballot. District officials said the measure accounts for roughly 10% of the district’s operating budget and supports some 2,000 teaching positions.

While acknowledging difficult decisions and financial headwinds, Vazquez said OCPS remains focused on preparing students for success while evolving to meet changing conditions.

“The success of our students is an ongoing mission,” Vazquez said during the address, “and it requires every single one of us.”

The event also carried a personal note for Jacobs, who is completing her second term on the school board and is not seeking re-election. During closing remarks, Vazquez presented Jacobs with flowers and thanked her for her years of service to the district.

“Our district is a reflection of the deep commitment, energy, and hope of the Orange County community, of each and every one of you,” Jacobs said. “The resilience of our students and the dedication of our staff are unmatched.”