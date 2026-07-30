OP-ED: Understanding our city’s future: Bringing it all together

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a four-part series.

Over the past three weeks, we’ve explored one of the most significant public policy discussions taking place in Florida today. We’ve examined the role property taxes play in funding local government, the reasons many Floridians support eliminating them, and the possible alternatives that could emerge if Florida changes the way cities and counties are funded.

This week, I’d like to step back and look at the bigger picture.

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Every major policy decision comes with both opportunities and challenges. Eliminating property taxes is no exception. For some Floridians, it represents an opportunity to reduce the financial burden of homeownership, increase disposable income, and encourage economic growth. For others, the focus is on ensuring that local governments continue to have stable, reliable funding for the services that residents depend on every day.

Neither perspective is unreasonable. Both are rooted in legitimate concerns about Florida’s future.

Regardless of how this discussion unfolds, one fact remains unchanged: local governments have a responsibility to provide essential services. Police officers will continue to answer emergency calls. Firefighters and paramedics will continue to respond when lives are on the line. Roads, parks, utilities and public infrastructure will still require maintenance and investment. Our responsibility to serve our residents does not change, even if the way those services are funded does.

As your mayor, my commitment is not to a particular funding model. My commitment is to the people of Apopka. Whatever decisions are ultimately made by the voters and the Florida Legislature, my administration will work to adapt responsibly, manage your tax dollars wisely, and continue delivering the services that make our city a great place to live, work and raise a family.

One of the most important responsibilities of local government is to provide transparency throughout the governing process.

That means explaining not only what decisions are made, but why they are made and how they affect our community. My hope is that this series has provided a clearer understanding of how city government is funded and the considerations that come with any major change to that system.

The future of Apopka will not be determined by a single vote or a single budget. It will be shaped by thoughtful planning, responsible leadership, and an engaged community willing to ask questions, seek facts, and participate in the decisions that affect us all.

Thank you for taking the time to follow this series. I encourage you to stay engaged, continue asking questions, and most importantly, make your voice heard. An informed community is the foundation of a strong community, and together we can continue building an Apopka that is prepared for whatever the future holds.