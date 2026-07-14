OP-ED: Understanding our future: Why some Floridians favor eliminating property taxes

Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series.

Last week, I discussed the important role property taxes play in funding local government and some of the challenges cities could face if that revenue source was eliminated. This week, I want to present the other side of the conversation by exploring why many Floridians believe it is time to rethink our current property tax system.

Again, my purpose is not to tell you how to vote. My goal is to help you understand the different viewpoints so that, when this issue appears on the ballot, you can make an informed decision.

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For many homeowners, the biggest concern is simple: they believe that once they have paid off their home, they should not continue paying taxes each year just to keep it. Many view property taxes as a perpetual expense that never truly allows them to own their property free and clear.

Supporters also argue that eliminating property taxes could make homeownership more affordable. For first-time buyers and families living on fixed incomes, reducing the annual cost of owning a home could ease financial pressure and make it easier to stay in their communities.

Others believe the change could strengthen Florida’s economy. Lower property-related costs may encourage businesses to invest, expand, or relocate here, creating jobs and generating additional economic activity. Supporters also argue that homeowners would have more disposable income to spend at local businesses, which could benefit the broader economy.

Some Floridians believe eliminating property taxes would encourage government at every level to operate more efficiently. They argue that requiring governments to identify alternative funding sources or reduce unnecessary spending could lead to greater innovation, improved accountability, and a closer examination of how taxpayer dollars are used.

These are all legitimate perspectives that deserve thoughtful consideration. At the same time, supporters generally recognize that eliminating property taxes would require replacing billions of dollars that currently fund local services. The discussion, therefore, is not simply about removing a tax — it is also about determining how essential services would be funded in the future.

There are many ideas being discussed, including broader sales taxes, expanded tourism-related revenues, increased state funding, user fees, or a combination of multiple revenue sources. Each option has advantages, disadvantages and tradeoffs that deserve careful evaluation.

Next week, we’ll examine those alternatives more closely and discuss how local governments, including Apopka, could adapt if Florida’s funding model changes.

My commitment remains the same: to provide factual information, encourage respectful discussion, and ensure our community understands the choices that may shape Apopka’s future.