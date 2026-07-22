OP-ED: Understanding our future: How could Apopka adapt to a new funding model?

Editor’s note: This is the third in a four-part series.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve explored both sides of one of the most significant policy discussions taking place in Florida today. First, we examined the important role property taxes play in funding local government. Last week, we looked at why many Floridians support eliminating property taxes and the potential benefits they believe such a change could provide.

This week, I’d like to focus on the question many people are asking: If Florida changes the way local governments are funded, what happens next?

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The answer is that no one knows exactly what a final proposal would look like. If Florida voters ultimately approve a constitutional amendment eliminating property taxes, it would almost certainly require the Legislature to develop a new funding model for counties, cities, school districts and other local governments. That process would likely take time and involve extensive debate.

There are several options that policymakers could consider.

One possibility is increasing the state’s share of funding for local governments through existing revenue sources. Another is expanding or modifying sales taxes. Others have suggested increased tourism-related taxes, user fees for certain services, special assessments, or a combination of multiple revenue sources. There may also be opportunities for cities to identify additionaloperational efficiencies or pursue new economic development that broadens the tax base in other ways.

Each of these options comes with its own advantages and challenges. Some place a greater burden on visitors, while others affect consumers or users of specific services. Some may provide stable funding, while others can fluctuate with economic conditions. There is no single solution without tradeoffs.

For Apopka, our responsibility would remain the same regardless of the funding source. We would continue to prioritize public safety, maintain our infrastructure, invest responsibly in our utilities, support our parks and recreational facilities, and provide the essential services our residents expect.

One thing I can promise is that any major change to Florida’s funding structure would require careful planning, thoughtful budgeting, and open communication with our residents. My administration is committed to evaluating every option with one goal in mind: protecting the quality of services while being responsible stewards of your tax dollars.

Next week, I’ll conclude this series by bringing all of these perspectives together. We’ll look at the broader picture, discuss the tradeoffs involved in any major tax reform, and talk about why an informed community is essential when making decisions that could shape Apopka’s future for generations.

No matter where you stand on this issue, I hope this series has provided useful information and encouraged thoughtful discussion. Good government begins with informed citizens, and I remain committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.