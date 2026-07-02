OP-ED: Understanding Florida’s property tax proposal

If you’ve been following recent news, you’ve likely heard discussion about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal to significantly reduce and potentially eliminate property taxes on homesteaded properties in Florida. This is one of the most far-reaching tax reform ideas our state has considered in decades, and it deserves clear and thoughtful public conversation.

For many homeowners, property taxes have become an increasing concern. As home values across Florida have risen, so have annual tax bills. Families, retirees, and long-time residents often express frustration that the cost of simply staying in their homes continues to grow year after year.

The proposal, commonly referred to as “Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes,” includes several key components. It would increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000, which would reduce a portion of property taxes for many homeowners. It also outlines a long-term discussion about the possibility of eventually eliminating property taxes on homesteaded properties. In addition, the proposal references the creation of a state-level trust fund intended to help local governments maintain essential services, along with guidelines that would prioritize core functions such as public safety, infrastructure, education and environmental protection.

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On its surface, the proposal offers clear benefits. Lower property taxes could ease financial pressure on homeowners, particularly those on fixed incomes, and provide relief at a time when many households are also facing rising insurance, utility and living costs. For some, it represents an opportunity to increase affordability and allow residents to retain more of their income.

At the same time, any significant reduction in property tax revenue raises an important and practical question: how are local services funded moving forward?

Property taxes currently support many of the services residents rely on every day, including police and fire protection, road maintenance, parks, libraries, planning and local infrastructure. If that revenue stream is reduced, local governments would need either a replacement funding source or a restructuring of how services are delivered. While the proposal includes a state trust fund concept to help offset impacts, many details such as funding mechanisms and long-term sustainability would still need to be fully defined.

As this proposal moves through the legislative process and toward a statewide vote, it is important that the conversation remainsgrounded in facts and focused on long-term impacts rather than short-term politics. This is not simply a discussion about lowering taxes; it is a broader conversation about how Florida funds the services that support its communities.

Florida residents deserve both affordable homeownership and strong, reliable local services. Achieving both requires careful planning, transparency and an honest evaluation of tradeoffs.

As residents, it is important to ask informed questions, review the details carefully, and consider not only current costs, but also the future structure of local government services.

Over the next several weeks, I will continue walking through how Apopka’s budget is structured, where our revenue comes from, what services those funds support, and how different financial scenarios could affect our city’s future. My goal is simple: provide clarity, improve transparency, and help residents better understand how local government works.

An informed community is a strong community. Whatever direction these discussions ultimately take, my commitment remains the same and that’s to keep residents informed, manage tax dollars responsibly, and plan for Apopka’s future with openness and accountability.