Mustangs stampede into a new season

The Wekiva Mustangs are entering the 2026 football season with a renewed focus on building a stronger foundation, led by a senior class determined to help change the direction of the program.

Practice officially began on Monday, July 27. The Mustangs started the week in just helmets before adding their shoulder pads as they adapt to the practice environment. Position groups have taken place, and the offensive unit has their core to develop the gameplan for their opening matchup at Tavares, just over two weeks away.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Ashton Watts instructing the offense on pre-snap adjustments.

At 407 Media Day on Saturday, July 25, head coach Ashton Watts brought five seniors — Avantae Scott, Dominick Sanguine, Kyle Sylvester, Landon Jerome and Jaylyn Noel — to represent the Mustangs as they prepare for the upcoming season.

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For the seniors, the message was consistent: improvement starts with the work put in every day.

Scott said he wants to be a force that helps Wekiva return to its winning ways, while Jerome enters the season with high expectations for himself. The senior running back has set goals of rushing for more than 1,000 yards and reaching double-digit touchdowns.

Sylvester emphasized the importance of staying disciplined and continuing to work hard throughout the season.

Mustangs QB Dominick Sanguine listens to the offensive line call outs during the pre-snap.

Sanguine said he wants to be a leader who brings teammates together and helps inspire those around him. Instead of looking too far ahead, he said the team’s focus will remain on taking the season one week at a time.

“I always try to inspire others,” Sanguine said. “I believe in my senior teammates to help lead and bring the team together. We’re going to take it one week at a time and try to win each day.”

For Watts, the biggest change he has seen during the offseason has been the team’s approach and commitment to discipline.

“We can always ask for more. No one here is perfect, so there’s always something to strive for,” Watts said. “I’ve seen the change in discipline. They know our word for the summer has been urgency.”

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Gates instructs the offensive line on pre-snap callouts and adjustments.

Watts said he wants the Wekiva community to see a different standard from the Mustangs, one built around commitment on and off the field.

“Once you put that focus on God, family, education, everything else is going to fall into place,” Watts said. “If we put this work in and grind our hardest together, God will take care of the rest. They should look forward to seeing a more disciplined team.”

Vinnie Cammarano Defensive Coach Jerry Middleton drilling the defensive backs.

That commitment has already begun creating opportunities for Wekiva players. During offseason competitions, senior Gavin Anderson-Brown earned an offer from Warner University.

As the season approaches, Wekiva’s focus is not on preseason expectations or outside opinions. Instead, the Mustangs are focused on creating a new standard built around discipline, urgency and leadership.

Wekiva opens its 2026 season on Aug. 14 on the road against Tavares.