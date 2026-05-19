Many Memorial Day events on tap around Central Florida

Join community leaders, veterans and more across Central Florida to commemorate all Armed Forces members who sacrificed their lives for our country this weekend.

Thursday, May 21

Ocoee

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Ocoee Lakeshore Center (125 N. Lakeshore Dr., Ocoee)

Ocoee’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will include keynote speaker and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Elizabeth Bledsoe, a color presentation from the Ocoee Police Department Honor Guard, and a processional to the Ocoee Memorial Wall. Mayor Rusty Johnson and city commissioners will recite the names of each soldier on the memorial wall. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony.

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Friday, May 22

Eustis

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Greenwood Cemetery (220 Haselton St., Eustis)

The city of Eustis, alongside the Eustis High School AFJROTC, will unveil the new Veterans Memorial just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Orlando

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Greenwood Cemetery (1603 Greenwood St., Orlando)

Join the city of Orlando and Greenwood Cemetery for a Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony for a time of remembrance to begin the weekend.

Orlando VA Medical Center

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Outdoor Amphitheater (13800 Veterans Way, Orlando)

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host keynote speaker and retired Rear Admiral Denise Hinton for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony. The event will also feature veteran outreach, a presentation of colors, and musical performances. To RSVP, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

Monday, May 25

Apopka

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery (141 S. Edgewood Dr., Apopka)

Join the city of Apopka, VFW Post 10147, and First Baptist Church of Apopka senior pastor David Schoejis for a Memorial Day ceremony, followed by hamburgers and hot dogs from Boy Scout Troop 211 at Apopka Community Center (519 S. Central Ave.).

Gotha

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home (400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd., Gotha)

Woodlawn invites the community for a tribute to fallen heroes, “Taps,” and a flag presentation.

Mount Dora

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Pine Forest Cemetery (1699 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora)

The city of Mount Dora, the Umatilla High School Army JROTC, VFW Post 8087 Commander Laurie Turner and more invite the community to a Memorial Day tribute. After the ceremony, VFW Post 8087 and Boy Scout Troop 19 will place American flags on gravestones.

Orange County

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Orange County Courthouse (425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando)

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council will hold the Orange County War Memorial Commemoration Ceremony to honor armed forces members. Wekiva High School’s AFJROTC program will present the colors, sing the national anthem and conduct the flag-folding ceremony. To register for the event, visit the Orange County website.

Oviedo

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Center Lake Park (299 Center Lake Ln., Oviedo)

Join the city of Oviedo and Oviedo American Legion Post 243 for a tribute to service members and “Taps” at sunset.

Sanford

Time: 9 a.m. (ceremony at 10 a.m.)

Location: Veterans Memorial Park (110 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford)

Discover restored military vehicles and learn more about America’s 250th birthday celebration before gathering for a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on the shore of Lake Monroe.

Windermere

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Windermere Town Hall (520 Main St., Windermere)

The town of Windermere and the Rotary Club of Windermere will present the colors, pay tribute to fallen heroes, and play patriotic music in honor of Memorial Day.

Winter Garden

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park (420 S. Park Ave., Winter Garden)

Join American Legion Department of Florida Commander Jessica Moore, Hugh T. Gregory American Legion Post 63 and the city of Winter Garden for patriotic songs, a roll call of veterans and more.