Apopka breaks ground on 6 Northwest Recreation fields

The city of Apopka broke ground on six new multipurpose fields Friday at the Northwest Recreation Complex.

“We are excited to begin the construction on six new multi-purpose fields that will give city residents additional fields for our growing community,” said Mayor Bryan Nelson in a text message to The Apopka Chief.

The new fields will measure 350’ by 350’ each between gates 4 and 5 and give the complex the “ability to host larger athletic tournaments throughout the year,” according to a Friday Facebook post from Apopka Parks and Recreation.

Leading the expansion is Medley Sports Construction, which previously constructed the complex’s bleachers and shades.

“It’s going to add a lot more space for the residents and a lot more opportunities for different sports and different avenues of recreation for people,” said owner Erik Medley.

According to the Facebook post, construction is likely to begin within the next two weeks. Medley estimated that the construction would finish by October.

The Apopka City Commission previously approved two five-year multipurpose field rental agreements on March 18. The agreements will allow Central Florida Soccer Club (CFSC) and Central Florida United Academy (CFU) to split use of the Northwest Recreation Complex fields from August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2031.