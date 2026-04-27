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Apopka breaks ground on 6 Northwest Recreation fields

Sarah Merly

April 27, 2026 | 5:31 pm
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Medley Sports Construction expects to begin constructing the fields within the next few weeks.
Medley Sports Construction expects to begin constructing the fields within the next few weeks.

Courtesy of city of Apopka

Key Points

  • The city of Apopka broke ground on six new 350-by-350-foot multipurpose fields at the Northwest Recreation Complex on Friday.
  • Medley Sports Construction is leading the expansion and expects construction to start within two weeks and finish by October.
  • Two five-year rental agreements were approved to allow CFSC and CFU to share use of the complex fields from August 2026 to July 2031.

The city of Apopka broke ground on six new multipurpose fields Friday at the Northwest Recreation Complex. 

“We are excited to begin the construction on six new multi-purpose fields that will give city residents additional fields for our growing community,” said Mayor Bryan Nelson in a text message to The Apopka Chief. 

The new fields will measure 350’ by 350’ each between gates 4 and 5 and give the complex the “ability to host larger athletic tournaments throughout the year,” according to a Friday Facebook post from Apopka Parks and Recreation. 

Leading the expansion is Medley Sports Construction, which previously constructed the complex’s bleachers and shades. 

“It’s going to add a lot more space for the residents and a lot more opportunities for different sports and different avenues of recreation for people,” said owner Erik Medley. 

According to the Facebook post, construction is likely to begin within the next two weeks. Medley estimated that the construction would finish by October. 

The Apopka City Commission previously approved two five-year multipurpose field rental agreements on March 18. The agreements will allow Central Florida Soccer Club (CFSC) and Central Florida United Academy (CFU) to split use of the Northwest Recreation Complex fields from August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2031.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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