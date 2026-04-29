APD sergeant escorts Vietnam War veteran in Honor Flight

Apopka Police Department Sargeant Mark Creaser escorted Vietnam War veteran Joe Golden in an Honor Flight on Saturday, April 25, according to an APD Facebook post.

“When presented with the opportunity to be a guardian for mission #36, I was incredibly grateful,” Creaser said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “The trip was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will never forget.”

The post said that 60 military veterans visited Washington, D.C., for the day to visit various memorials, including the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the World War II Memorial. A reunion will follow on May 16, according to the Honor Flight Central Florida (HFCFL) website.

“To be able to witness the gratitude and emotion that these heroes showed while in Washington was a true privilege,” Creaser said. “I thank Honor Flight of Central Florida for making these trips possible. They truly are making a difference in these veterans’ lives.”

According to the HFCFL website, HFCFL is one of the Honor Flight Network’s 124 regional hubs, providing flights to veterans at no charge. APD’s Horsepower for Heroes Car Show last November brought in registration fees of $25 per car, which benefited HFCFL.

“The Horsepower for Heroes Car Show in November 2025 was one of my first community events as the Apopka Police Chief,” said Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “I am proud to support our veterans, and through our partnership with Honor Flight of Central Florida, we help ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.”