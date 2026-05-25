‘Freedom is never free’: Apopka marks Memorial Day with solemn ceremony 

Residents gathered Monday to honor fallen service members at Apopka’s Memorial Day ceremony, which blended prayer, patriotic traditions and personal stories of military loss.

Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10147, the ceremony at the Edgewood-Greenwood Cemetery’s Veterans Memorial featured remarks from local leaders, veterans and clergy, including keynote speaker Pastor David Schorejs, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Apopka and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“Memorial Day is more than a long weekend, it’s more than the beginning of summer,” Schorejs said. “It is a sacred reminder that freedom is never free.”

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Schorejs urged attendees to remember not only those killed in military service, but also the families left behind.

“Today, many families carry invisible grief,” he said. “There are empty seats at the tables.”

Throughout his remarks, Schorejs emphasized unity, gratitude and service, encouraging attendees to honor fallen military members not only through ceremonies, but through how they live their lives.

“We honor them when we pursue unity instead of division,” he said. “We honor them when we serve our communities to the betterment of all.”

The ceremony included the posting of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem performed by state Rep. Doug Bankson, and a reading of “In Flanders Fields” by Alice Boria, president of the auxiliary for VFW Post 10147.

A wreath-laying ceremony, a bagpipe performance by Matthew Hutchinson and a moment of silence also honored fallen service members, including VFW Post 10147 members who died within the past year.

During the event, organizers recognized Gold Star families in attendance, including the family of Jason Dwelley, an Apopka native who was killed in Iraq in 2004 while serving with the Navy Reserve. Dwelley was 31 when he died after an explosive device struck his military vehicle in Anbar province.

A letter read aloud during the ceremony on behalf of Sen. Ashley Moody referenced the nation’s approaching 250th anniversary, noting that the United States has endured “through the strength of those who defended our borders.”

“As America’s 250th anniversary approaches, may we never forget what sustains this nation: courage, sacrifice and an unshakable belief in the promise of freedom,” the letter stated.

Jackie Birket attended in memory of her father, David Dershimer, who served in the Army and is buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

“It’s an important thing for our families,” Birket said.

For attendee Mike Kara, whose father Joe Kara served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, the ceremony served as a reminder that Memorial Day carries a meaning beyond cookouts. He said he believes younger generations sometimes lose sight of the holiday’s meaning..

“I think through the years it has become more the official start of summer,” Kara said. “It’s okay to have barbecues and have all that, but we need to remember what today’s really all about.

“Just take a moment to remember those that gave their life – the ultimate sacrifice.”