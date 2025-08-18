X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Apopka VFW to host its first Gold Star Luncheon

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

August 18, 2025
VFW Post 10147 Auxiliary
VFW Post 10147 Auxiliary

File photo

Staff Reports

VFW Post 10147 Auxiliary will host its first Gold Star Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 519 South Central Avenue. 

The Gold Star program honors military and first responders that die in combat or service for our country at any time, according to a statement provided to The Apopka Chief. The VFW invites all Gold Star families to bring a picture and share a brief word about their loved one. 

The luncheon’s theme is “Angels Among Us,” which will include gold and blue angel decorations. 

To make reservations, contact Auxiliary President Alice Boria at alicecboria@gmail.com or text 407-951-9048. If you know a Gold Star family in or near Apopka, please send Boria their information so the VFW can mail the family an invitation. 

Author

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Best of Apopka 2025. Vote Now!