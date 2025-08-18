Apopka VFW to host its first Gold Star Luncheon

Staff Reports



VFW Post 10147 Auxiliary will host its first Gold Star Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 519 South Central Avenue.

The Gold Star program honors military and first responders that die in combat or service for our country at any time, according to a statement provided to The Apopka Chief. The VFW invites all Gold Star families to bring a picture and share a brief word about their loved one.

The luncheon’s theme is “Angels Among Us,” which will include gold and blue angel decorations.

To make reservations, contact Auxiliary President Alice Boria at alicecboria@gmail.com or text 407-951-9048. If you know a Gold Star family in or near Apopka, please send Boria their information so the VFW can mail the family an invitation.



