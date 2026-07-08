DRC recommends denial of Youthers outparcel plan 

The Development Review Committee (DRC) recommended denial Wednesday for a proposed commercial outparcel after the project generated the most discussion of the morning over parking, pedestrian access, landscaping and dumpster placement.

The Youthers Outparcel construction site plan, a first submittal, proposes a roughly 7,500-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building at 2050 Plymouth Sorrento Road. The building could include office, restaurant and retail uses, according to city staff.

Jun Sohn, the city’s project manager for the item, said the recommendation was for the project to return because of outstanding comments.

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A Kimley-Horn representative said the proposed commercial building is the third phase of a larger development, after a self-storage facility and planned medical offices.

“This is technically phase three,” he said while seeking clarification on survey, parking and bicycle parking requirements.

Dale Smith, representing Public Works, also raised concerns about the dumpster area. He said the dumpster doors would be acceptable if they stop at 90 degrees but warned they could otherwise swing into the drive aisle.

“If it stops at 90 degrees, you’re good,” Smith said. “But if it continues to swing, it’s going to be in the driveway.”

He also noted that, as drawn, people would have to walk into the drive aisle to reach the dumpster.

The applicant’s representative said the plans could be revised to extend the sidewalk and add a connection point so users could access the dumpster without entering the drive aisle.

The DRC also reviewed the Kelly Park South KPI master plan amendment, but that item received little discussion. The project was also not recommended for approval because of outstanding comments.

Lance Bennett, with Pape-Dawson, said the applicant had comments from engineering and planning and requested separate meetings with staff.

“I think the majority of the questions we would be better set to have an offline conversation, so I request separate meetings,” Bennett said.

Because comments remained outstanding, the city could not recommend approval.

Oakmoor, formerly known as Ondich North, received a recommendation for approval after staff clarified the discussion involved Ondich North rather than Ondich South. The 196-lot single-family subdivision is planned north of Ondich Road and west of State Road 453.

The DRC also recommended approval of a second-submittal construction site plan amendment for Chandler Row, a proposed 240-unit attached single-family townhome development on Chandler Road. Staff described the amendment as a minor revision related to fire flow.

The committee also did not recommend approval of Eden Crest Phase 2, a proposed 115-lot subdivision along Johns Road and South Binion Road, and a second-submittal construction site plan for a 6,815-square-foot AutoZone at 1788 Rock Springs Road because of outstanding comments.