The Ridge proposal draws most discussion at DRC meeting 

The Development Review Committee (DRC) spent much of its Wednesday meeting discussing engineering details of a construction site plan for The Ridge Planned Development Parcel 9, focusing on retaining walls, drainage systems and long-term maintenance responsibilities.

Planning staff said the project could not be recommended for approval because staff comments remained unresolved.

The proposal, submitted by VHB on behalf of Toll Southeast Company LP, calls for construction of 41 single-family homes at 1885 Boy Scout Road. Most of the discussion focused on whether future maintenance of underground drainage infrastructure could affect retaining wall stability years after construction is complete.

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James Hoffman of VHB told committee members that most of the outstanding issues involved clarification rather than major revisions to the plans.

“I don’t really see a whole lot of plan revisions, just probably some clarifications and stuff on there, some easements to depict if you call out something,” Hoffman said. “Hopefully, being good shape.”

Much of the discussion centered on stormwater pipes located near retaining walls and the long-term implications for maintaining the infrastructure.

Public Works representative Dale Smith expressed concern that future repairs could affect the structural support provided by geogrid reinforcement behind the walls.

“My concern is, even though it’s not city maintained, it’s going to be maintained by the HOA,” Smith said. “If you go in there and you repair the storm drain, you tear up the geo grid. What happens when you tear up the geo grid? You remove the support for the wall.”

Smith suggested incorporating protections into the project’s documentation to guide future maintenance.

“Come up with a repair maintenance plan and yes, submit that, and we’ll look at it,” he said.

Hoffman responded that the retaining wall system had already undergone extensive engineering review and that the design team would consult with the geotechnical engineer and wall designer before responding to staff comments.

“What I would like to offer is, we can discuss this with the parties that were involved in that previous coordination, the geotech, the wall designer, and provide some kind of response from them,” Hoffman said. “We’ll evaluate it, we’ll take it under consideration.”

The two also discussed interceptor drains, underdrains, pond berms, drainage easements and the separation of underground utilities. Smith requested additional details regarding the location and depth of interceptor drains and documentation supporting the stability of pond berms.

After the discussion, Bobby Howell, representing Planning staff, said the project could not be recommended for approval because of outstanding comments. Representatives from the Police Department, Fire Department and Building Division reported having no additional comments, while Smith said Public Works had no other comments beyond those already discussed.

Floridian Town Center

The committee also reviewed a plat application for the Floridian Town Center mixed-use development near State Road 429.

Howell said the applicant was initially absent when the item was called and noted that staff could not recommend approval because comments remained outstanding. The applicant later arrived after the committee had moved on to other agenda items, and staff briefly revisited the application.

John Townsend of LJA Engineering said the project is undergoing the annexation process, which requires statutory notice to Orange County and public hearings before a vacation application can proceed. He asked whether the vacation application could be submitted in advance to help keep the process moving.

Other business

In other business, the committee reviewed a construction site plan amendment for Crescent Ridge, formerly known as Ondich South, where representatives discussed updates to a lift station design before continuing staff review.

The committee also reviewed two special-event permit requests from Deuterman Productions for concerts planned Oct. 24 and Nov. 21 at the Apopka Amphitheater.