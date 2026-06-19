312-unit Floridian Town Center apartment proposal moves through review 

The Development Review Committee (DRC) recommended denial Wednesday of a 312-unit apartment community proposed for Floridian Town Center, along with a telecommunications tower and access road improvements within the Wyld Oaks development, as developers continue pursuing major projects across Apopka.

In each case, committee members said the recommendations for denial were administrative in nature and reflected unresolved staff comments rather than opposition to the projects themselves. Applicants may continue the review process after addressing the outstanding comments.

Representatives for the proposed apartment community discussed parking requirements, bicycle storage, utility infrastructure and the status of annexation and platting efforts tied to the project.

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The proposed apartment community is planned within Floridian Town Center, a planned mixed-use development west of State Road 429 that has been undergoing annexation, infrastructure and entitlement work for several years.

Public Works representative Dale Smith said the city has not yet accepted utility infrastructure associated with the project.

“None of the utilities have been accepted by the City of Apopka,” Smith said. “The lift station has sat for two years without being exercised. Lines probably all need to be flushed and chlorinated.”

David Gastel, vice president in land development at LJA Engineering, said the development team is aware of the issue and has been working with city staff to resolve it.

“We’re tracking both processes,” Gastel said, adding that annexation appears to be moving “in the right direction.”

Smith said the city will need to work through the infrastructure issues with the developer before the project advances.

The committee also reviewed plans for a telecommunications tower within the Wyld Oaks mixed-use development near Kelly Park Road. The project includes residential, commercial and town center components and has generated multiple infrastructure and development applications as construction moves forward.

City planner Jean Sanchez said the proposed stealth monopole tower is permitted under the recently adopted Wyld Oaks Town Center Overlay and does not require a special exception or other prerequisite approvals.

Sanchez said staff comments focused on aesthetics, landscaping and screening because the tower is proposed near the Sadler Road right of way.

She also questioned whether a proposed chain-link fence would meet the overlay district’s design standards, saying Wyld Oaks “requires a little bit more in terms of aesthetics.”

A representative from Kimley-Horn said the applicant is willing to comply with staff comments but asked for clarification on what type of decorative screening would be acceptable.

Another Wyld Oaks item involved access road improvements associated with Lot 7 of the development. The proposal includes a public road and two private roads near Kelly Park Road.

Smith said staff and the developer have continued discussing whether a right-turn lane is required and how that work should be coordinated with Kelly Park Road improvements.

A representative for the developer said the project team hopes to begin construction while continuing to work with city staff on right-turn lane requirements and other transportation improvements.

Smith said one option could involve the developer escrowing money for the turn lane so it could be included with future Kelly Park Road construction.