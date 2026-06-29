DRC to review Floridian Town Center plat, Ridge subdivision 

The Development Review Committee (DRC) will review a proposed plat for the Floridian Town Center mixed-use project, a 41-home subdivision, a construction site plan amendment and two special-event permit requests during its meeting Wednesday, July 1.

The committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the Apopka City Hall commission chambers.

Among the development items is a plat application for Floridian Town Center, a mixed-use project at 3161 Southfork Drive near State Road 429. Submitted by Donald W. McIntosh Associates on behalf of Floridian Apopka Phase 1 Owner, Florence Hotel Company LLC and Apopka Acquisition Company LLC, the request would replat portions of the property as the project continues through the city’s development review process.

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The committee also will consider a construction site plan for The Ridge Planned Development Parcel 9. Submitted by VHB on behalf of Toll Southeast Company LP, the proposal calls for construction of 41 single-family homes at 1885 Boy Scout Road.

Also on the agenda is a construction site plan amendment for Crescent Ridge, formerly known as Ondich South, at 5600 Effie Drive. The amendment, submitted by 1828 Engineering on behalf of Pulte Home Company LLC, would revise the previously approved construction site plan by updating the lift station design and removing the force main from the plans.

In addition to development applications, the DRC will review two special-event permit requests from Deuterman Productions for concerts at the Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway.

The first request is for a concert scheduled from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. According to the application, the event would include portable restrooms, tents, alcohol sales and event cleanup services.

The second request is for a concert scheduled from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The application similarly proposes tents, alcohol sales, private security and cleanup services at the amphitheater.

The DRC is composed of representatives from multiple city departments who review development applications for compliance with city regulations before they advance through the approval process. Depending on the application, committee recommendations may lead to revisions, additional review or advancement to the Planning Commission or City Commission for further consideration.