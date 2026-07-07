DRC to review Kelly Park master plan amendment, major development proposals

The Development Review Committee (DRC) will review a proposed amendment to the Kelly Park South KPI Master Plan and several major residential and commercial development projects during its meeting Wednesday morning at Apopka City Hall.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers.

Among the agenda’s most significant items is a first-submittal request to amend the the Kelly Park South KPI Master Plan, a master-planned development in the Kelly Park Interchange area. The proposal seeks to rezone parcels from Agriculture to the city’s Mixed Use–Kelly Park Interchange (MU-KPI) designation as part of the master-planned development. The application was submitted by the Galvin Harris Company on behalf of KP South Land Investments LLC.

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The committee is also scheduled to review the third construction site plan submittal for Oakmoor, formerly known as Ondich North. The proposed development would include 196 single-family homes on approximately 196.8 acres west of State Road 453, north of Ondich Road and northeast of Crossroads at Kelly Park. City utilities would provide water, wastewater and reclaimed water service to the subdivision.

Other development proposals include:

A second-submittal construction site plan for a new 6,815-square-foot AutoZone at 1788 Rock Springs Road.

A first-submittal construction site plan for the Youthers Outparcel, a proposed 7,400-square-foot commercial building at 2050 Plymouth Sorrento Road.

A second-submittal amendment to the Chandler Row construction site plan for a proposed 240-unit attached single-family townhome development on Chandler Road.

A fourth-submittal plat application for Eden Crest Phase 2, a proposed 115-lot subdivision along Johns Road and South Binion Road.

In addition to development proposals, the committee will review three special event requests: the Saint Paul Apopka Faith and Fitness 5K on Aug. 22, the Workers Solidarity Cup soccer tournament fundraiser on Oct. 10, and Community Sports Day at Alonzo Williams Park on July 18.