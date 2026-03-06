City Council renews sponsorship agreement with AdventHealth Apopka 

The Apopka City Council unanimously approved a new five-year sponsorship agreement with AdventHealth Apopka on Wednesday valued at $703,650 in monetary contributions and in-kind services to support city programs, events and health initiatives.

The previous five-year agreement, adopted in 2020, ran through 2025 and had a total value of $637,040. It was comprised of $298,000 in monetary contributions and $339,040 in in-kind support over that agreement’s span.

The new five-year agreement increases both the financial and service components of the partnership, with a total value of $703,650 split between $354,000 in monetary contributions and $349,650 in in-kind services to the city.

Under the previous arrangement, AdventHealth Apopka received marketing and branding opportunities at the Northwest Recreation Complex, while the city received funding to construct an outdoor workout area at the complex, a digital sign installed at Jason Dwelley Parkway and Ponkan Road, and support for senior and youth programs and sports.

The 2020 agreement gave AdventHealth Apopka first right of refusal upon the document’s expiration, allowing the hospital the chance to renew or expand its partnership with the city before the city could find another sponsor.

“AdventHealth Apopka continues to be an important part of the Apopka community and has enhanced our community through a variety of partnerships and agreements with the city,” Cynthia Edwards, interim city parks and recreation director, said during her council presentation.

The expanded partnership will include a range of health education and community engagement efforts, according to Edwards. AdventHealth representatives will participate in youth sports opening day ceremonies and offer stretching clinics, giveaways and prizes. The hospital will offer monthly health education workshops for seniors and Apopka residents, and quarterly cooking demonstrations focused on healthy living.

The agreement also outlines the hospital’s participation and sponsorship at several city events, including the Apopka Health and Fitness Festival, the Senior Valentine’s Concert, the city’s Fourth of July celebration, the 9/11 ceremony, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration and the annual Christmas Tree lighting.

Brad Hillmon, chief executive officer of AdventHealth Apopka, said the partnership reflects the hospital’s commitment to community health beyond clinical care.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that strong communities are not just built on accessibility of care, but also education, illness prevention and connection,” Hillmon said. “This agreement is about helping more families in Apopka feel whole, physically, mentally and spiritually.”

AdventHealth Apopka, now a 158-bed facility, handles more than 50,000 emergency visits and more than 112,000 outpatient encounters each year, according to Hillmon. The hospital is located on Ocoee Apopka Road, near the S.R. 414/S.R. 429 interchange.

Hillmon, who previously served as chief operating officer of AdventHealth Orlando, became the Apopka hospital’s CEO in August 2025.