Business community celebrates ‘Women in Leadership’ with event 

Leadership isn’t about titles – it’s about showing up, speaking up and staying consistent, Chassity Vega told a packed room of business and civic leaders at the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Leadership luncheon on Tuesday at Highland Manor.

The luncheon nearly doubled its attendance from the previous year to more than 100 attendees, marking the largest Women in Leadership event the chamber has hosted to date, according to Chamber treasurer Angela Scott.

“It is a celebration of leadership, impact and the incredible women who are shaping our community here in Apopka every day, as our theme reminds us of when women lead communities thrive,” Scott said.

As the program’s keynote speaker, Vega, CEO of the Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA), delivered a message centered on three concepts of leadership and impact: presence, voice and consistency.

GOBA is a regional homebuilding trade group made up of almost 800 member businesses, which has its annual Parade of Homes set for May 9-17, showcasing new homes and design trends across Central Florida.

“I’m not a title person,” Vega told the audience. “I’m about respect, I’m about showing up, I’m about presence, I’m about voice, and I’m about consistency.”

Drawing from her own career path – from executive assistant for GOBA during the Great Recession to becoming CEO in 2017 – Vega said that titles matter far less than how leaders show up, use their voice and remain consistent in the face of challenges.

Vega also spoke candidly about balancing career demands with personal responsibilities, particularly as a single mother of three, encouraging attendees to embrace imperfection while remaining committed to growth.

“Most days, I am just like you, figuring everything out as we go along,” she said.

Her remarks highlighted the importance of adaptability, self-confidence and learning from others, urging women to speak up even in spaces where they may feel underrepresented.

“Teach your brain to overcome these challenges,” Vega said. “If you become the voice in the meeting, don’t be scared. You’re not going to win every time.”

The event also recognized Apopka Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry as the recipient of a leadership award honoring her more than 30 years in law enforcement and her role in mentoring others and advancing public safety initiatives.

In brief remarks, Quinn-Henry, who became the city’s 16th police chief in November, echoed the luncheon’s theme of collective support and shared success.

“We don’t get here by ourselves,” she said. “We certainly have to surround ourselves with amazing people that help us show up, be our most authentic selves.”