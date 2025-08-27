AdventHealth Apopka appoints Brad Hillmon as new CEO

AdventHealth Apopka announced this week the appointment of Brad Hillmon as its new CEO. Hillmon will begin his tenure on Sept. 8.

“Brad’s extensive leadership experience, deep connection to the Apopka community and commitment to whole-person care make him the right leader for AdventHealth Apopka,” AdventHealth Central Florida Division – North Market CEO Kari Vargas said in an Aug. 26 press release. “His ability to foster strong teams and focus on operational excellence will allow us to continue to grow services and meet the health care needs of our community.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hillmon began his AdventHealth career in July 2015 as a director of planning and business development in Winter Garden. He is transitioning to the role of AdventHealth Apopka’s CEO after serving as COO of AdventHealth Orlando for over four years.

“It’s an honor to be called to lead our mission in the Apopka community, my community,” Hillmon said in a LinkedIn post Tuesday. “I grew up just a few blocks away from the Apopka hospital and it has been a place where I, my family, and loved ones have recieved [sic] care. I am blessed to be a part of it.”

Hillmon earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from UCF. He then received his master’s degree in business administration from Rollins College in 2019.

Hillmon and his wife have three sons, and he enjoys cycling, running triathlons and hiking in his spare time. Hillmon serves as an elder and board member of Spring Meadows Seventh-day Adventist Church and has been a board member of Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County since January 2024.

“AdventHealth is such an important part of the Apopka community, and it’s inspiring to see someone with such deep local roots stepping into this leadership position,” Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County and Greater Apopka director of fundraising and development Michael Brunscheen said in a LinkedIn comment. “Wishing you much success as you continue serving the community you call home.

Hillmon’s appointment comes six weeks after former AdventHealth Apopka CEO Parker Pridgen announced he would be leaving to take a position in California. Pridgen had taken the role in 2022 and oversaw an expansion project that added 38 inpatient beds and 800 new parking spaces at the hospital.