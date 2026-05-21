Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament nets winners $10K

Hello Folks,

The 37th annual Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament was held last weekend up around Palatka City on the St. Johns River. Congrats to the team of Lee Stalvey and Jeff Reedy on their win. They brought in a five-fish limit that hit the scales at 37.12 pounds, and they won a check for $10,000! The team of Trevor Lamb and Jacob Deel caught the Big Bass that hit the scales at 10.84 pounds. That Big Bass got them a check for $2,500! Thanks to all the anglers who fished the tournament for their support of a great cause that raised $347,600.

The MLF (Major League Fishing) is havin’ a tournament up at Orange Lake, north of Ocala. It’s called the Heavy Hitters and consists of 32 anglers who qualified durin’ the regular season to fish this tournament. Orange Lake is known for large bass. I really didn’t think they would have the tournament there since the lake is so low, and it’s covered in hydrilla. They had to dig out around the ramp so the anglers would be able to load and unload their boats. All that bein’ said, they’re catchin’ lots of bass, including big bass. As of Tuesday, they had caught nine bass that weighed in at over 8 pounds each! The biggest bass so far hit the scales at 11.0 pounds. And congrats to Florida’s own Terry Scroggins who had a two-day total that weighed 78 pounds-10 ounces.

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They were set to have a knockout round on Wednesday and the Championship round on Thursday. I’ll let you know next week who won that one.

John over at Bitter’s B&T reports that folks are still catchin’ some panfish in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. I have to warn you that the water levels are very low in those lakes, so you really need to be careful where you go if you’re out there in a boat. John also reports that folks are still catchin’ some panfish out near the Highway 46 bridge on the St. Johns River; the bass are still schoolin’ in the St. Johns from Astor to Hontoon Island.

As to the Maitland Chain of Lakes Wednesday Nighter that was held on Lake Fairview last week, congrats to the team of Noah and Denzel who weighed in three bass that hit the scales at 13.97 pounds. They also had Big Bass that weighed in at 7.92 pounds.

The Johns Lake Wednesday Night Shootout last week had 26 boats entered in their tournament. Congrats to Jeremy Nepper and Joe Velez on their win. They had three bass that hit the scales at 11.25 pounds. They also had the biggest bass of the tournament that hit the scales at 6.40 pounds.

The shellcrackers and a few bluegills are still bitin’ down in Lake Kissimmee. Folks are fishin’ in the pads and catchin’ their limits of panfish.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend. Happy Memorial Day.

Mainly, we want to remember and pray for all of our US Military members who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our armed forces. God bless each and every one of them and the families they’ve left behind.

Tip of the week: Big Bass are Bitin’!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!