Lake levels remain very low even after rain

Hello, Folks,

Even with the rain this week, we STILL need more, folks! Please keep prayin’ for more rain, because our lakes are really gettin’ low! Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup are extremely low, so be careful if you plan on fishin’ out there.

We have a new moon this weekend, so if you wanna catch some panfish or some bass, this would be a great time to put a fishin’ trip on your calendar.

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John over at Bitter’s B&T reports that the shellcrackers are still bitin’ in Lake Monroe. And one angler told John that he was catchin’ plenty of catfish and shellcrackers along with some specks up under the 417 bridge in Lake Jesup. John also reports that folks’re fishin’ out near the Highway 46 bridge on the St. Johns River, and they’re also catchin’ plenty of shellcrackers.

The bass’re still schoolin’ up and down the St. Johns River. John says he’s never seen the bass fishin’ this good on the river, and folks’re havin’ a great time catchin’em. The recipe? Topwater baits early in the mornin’ and lipless crankbaits durin’ the day. The best area is still between Astor and Hontoon Island. Folks’re still catchin’ bass up around Highland Park Fish Camp on the SJR, too!

The bass fishin’ on Lake Fairview is still good. The Maitland Chain of Lakes Wednesday Night Shootout was held there last week, and it took 13.66 pounds to win. Congrats to Noah and Denzel on their win, and they also caught Big Bass which hit the scales at 5.36 pounds.

The bass fishin’ on Johns Lake is slowin’ down a little. It’s not takin’ too much weight to win on the Wednesday Night Shootout, only around 11 to 12 pounds.

The Butler Chain is still goin’ strong for bass. You won’t catch too many big’uns, but you will catch 10 to 20 bass per trip. Look for the schoolin’ bass throughout the chain.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is still good. X-treme Bass Series had a tournament there recently, and it took 26.25 pounds to win. Congrats go to Parker Creech and Tanner Seabolt on their win. The team of Calan Hawkins and Austin Baskette caught Big Bass, which hit the scales at 8.62 pounds!

And, the bass fishin’ in the Kissimmee Chain is really good, right now. Eric Panzironi and his brother fished a tournament out of West Lake Toho over the weekend. They finished in 4th place with 32 pounds, and they did get Big Bass which hit the scales at 10.80 pounds. Congrats on a great job, guys.

They’re still catchin’ plenty of shellcrackers in Lake Kissimmee, too, most of ‘em bein’ caught in the pads.

The bass fishin’ on Lake Okeechobee has been doin’ great lately. I will tell ya that the water is mighty low down there, and you’ll need to be extremely careful and watch where you’re runnin’. Believe it or not, there are a lotta rocks and gravel in that lake, so when you come offa plane, you just might get stuck on a rock!

Well, folks that’s it for this week. We should have a great weekend of fishin’ with the new moon, so get the family together and… go fishin’!

I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: New Moon!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!