Let’s go fishing and enjoy this Chamber of Commerce weather

Hello Folks,

We need to crank up our prayers for some rain. The lake levels are droppin’, our yards are dryin’ up, and the plants are in dire need of some water. So, please… keep on prayin’ for some rain!

The fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good in our area. John at Bitters B&T reports that folks are still catchin’ plenty of specks and catfish under the 417 bridge in Lake Jesup. Most of those fish are bein’ caught on minners.

The shellcrackers are on the beds in Lake Monroe, but it’s a little tough gettin’ to ’em with the water level bein’ so low.

The bass are still schoolin’ in the St. Johns River between Astor and Hontoon Island. Topwater baits at first light and then lipless crankbaits durin’ the day. Some good size bass are bein’ caught when the schoolers come up to feed on the baitfish.

I wanted to mention that Highland Park Fish Camp in Deland will be hostin’ a free Kids Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, May 30th. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament goes from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Each child receives a free rod and reel provided by ACC Crappie Stix. This event is for kids 12 years old and under. Online pre-registration is required, and the child must have a parent or guardian present during the event.

The fishin’ is doin okay in Johns Lake. On the Wednesday Night Shoot-out, there were 24 boats in the derby. Congrats to Hunter-Ray and Collin Britten on their win with 3 bass that hit the scales at 11.15 pounds. They also had Big Bass for the night that weighed 7.90 pounds.

The bass fishin’ is still goin’ strong in Lake Fairview. The guys from the Maitland Chain of Lakes have been holdin’ their Wednesday night tournaments there, and last week they had 15 boats in their tournament. Congrats to Conner and Bryce on their win. They had 3 bass that hit the scales at 15.46 pounds. They also caught the biggest bass that weighed in at 6.04 pounds.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain is doin’ good, and West Lake is producin’ some nice stringers of bass. Some big bass are bein’ caught on shiners.

Congrats go out to John Kremer and Eric Panzironi on their top ten finish on the Harris Chain a couple of weeks ago. John came in 6th place, and Eric came in at 8th place. They were fishin’ the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League, Gator Division. There were 128 anglers fishin’ the tournament. Congrats again, guys.

The bass fishin’ is prosperin’ on the Butler chain. Most anglers are catchin’ anywhere from 20 to 30 bass per trip. You will catch plenty of keeper size bass with a good one thrown in every once in a while. Most of the bass out there are bein’ caught on chatterbaits, topwater baits, and lipless crankbaits. Look for schoolers comin’ up and feedin on the baitfish. Also, keep an eye out for the divin’ birds. They’ll be feedin’ on the baitfish, as well.

So, all in all, the fishin’ this week should still be thrivin’, and I hope y’all get a chance to do some fishin’ this week or over the weekend.

I really hope to see you on the water pretty soon.

Tip of the week: Go Fishin!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!