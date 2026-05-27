Bass schooling like crazy as temperatures warm

Hello Folks,

I hope y’all had a great Memorial Day weekend, and just maybe you even got a chance to do some fishin’! If you didn’t go fishin’, I hope you had some good family time and ate lotsa hamburgers and hot dogs!

Congrats to Dave Lefebre on his win up at Orange Lake. Dave was able to win the MLF tournament by catchin’ the most bass and the biggest bass durin’ the championship round. Dave caught the biggest bass of the day with a 9-pound 3-ounce bass that gave him an additional $100,000! He won $100,000 for winnin’ the tournament, too. This tournament was probably Dave’s last pro tournament with MLF. He didn’t qualify to fish next year’s trial, but he went out in style with a great pay day in this year’s Heavy Hitters Championship. Dave caught most of his bass on a black-and-blue bladed jig. On championship day, he caught most of his bass on a black-and-blue chatterbait with a sapphire blue trailer.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

I talked to John at Bitter’s B&T, and he reports that a lot of folks went fishin’ for panfish and bass. Folks’re catchin’ plenty of shellcrackers in Lake Kissimmee, Lake Monroe, and Lake Jesup. Folks are still catchin’ shellcrackers in the St. Johns River out by the Highway 46 bridge. The water is still low even though we got rain over the weekend. If you don’t have a boat and you still want to catch some shellcrackers, a few folks are catchin’em off the seawall at Lake Monroe. John also reports that the bass are still schoolin’ like crazy on the St. Johns River. The best area is still between Astor and Hontoon Island. Topwater baits early in the mornin’ and lipless crankbaits durin’ the day.

The Maitland Chain of lakes Wednesday Nighter was held last week on Lake Fairview. Congrats to the team of Clay and Christian with three bass that hit the scales at 13.86 pounds. Hector and Kyle’s team caught the night’s Big Bass, which weighed 6.52 pounds.

My fishin’ partner Rick Mullins is fishin’ this week with his brother-in-law Greg Fugate from Kentucky. They’ve fished Johns Lake, the Harris Chain, and are now fishin’ the Butler Chain. They caught most of their bigger bass in the Harris Chain. Rick’s biggest bass was a 4-pounder, and Greg’s biggest bass is around 3 pounds. I’m sure they’ll get on’em sometime this week. We have a full moon this comin’ weekend, so the fishin’ should pick up three days before and three days after that.

Congrats to the team of Neil Davis and David Simpson on their win at the Johns Lake Wednesday Night Shootout. They brought three bass to the scales that weighed 16.50 pounds. They also caught the biggest bass of the night which weighed in at 10.45 pounds. Nice job, guys.

Lake Kissimmee and West Lake Toho have been producin’ some nice stringers of bass. Congrats to Jeremy Smith and his brother Ben Smith after they recently won an Xtreme Bass Series tournament with a five-bass limit that hit the scales at 28.71 pounds. They had a 7.19-pounder kicker bass even though Big Bass was an 8.37-pounder.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope y’all get to go fishin’ this week, and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Full Moon!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!