Back-to-school tax-free shopping in full swing

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Key Points
- Florida's annual back-to-school tax-free shopping runs through August 20 and includes clothing and school supplies under specific price limits.
- Tax-free purchases exclude items like briefcases, watches, expensive clothing, and commercial-use computers.
- Apopka stores offering back-to-school items include Bealls, Five Below, Sam's Club, and Walmart at specified locations.
Florida’s annual back-to-school tax-free shopping period has returned and runs through Thursday, Aug. 20.
According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the following items are exempt from taxes:
- Clothing, footwear, wallets, bags, handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item
- Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less
- Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use
The following items do not qualify for tax-free shopping:
- Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags
- Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs
- Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates
- Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100
- Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50
- Books that are not otherwise exempt
- Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500
- Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data
- Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
- Rentals of any eligible items
- Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport
Apopka stores selling school supplies, clothing and other items include:
- Bealls | 2302 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka
- Five Below | 2193 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka
- Sam’s Club | 1500 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka
- Walmart | 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka
For more information about eligible items and returns, visit floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_26A01-11.pdf.
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