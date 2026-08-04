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Back-to-school tax-free shopping in full swing

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

August 4, 2026 | 1:42 pm
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Buy your child's school supplies before tax-free shopping ends Aug. 20.
Buy your child's school supplies before tax-free shopping ends Aug. 20.

Metro Creative Graphics

Key Points

  • Florida's annual back-to-school tax-free shopping runs through August 20 and includes clothing and school supplies under specific price limits.
  • Tax-free purchases exclude items like briefcases, watches, expensive clothing, and commercial-use computers.
  • Apopka stores offering back-to-school items include Bealls, Five Below, Sam's Club, and Walmart at specified locations.

Florida’s annual back-to-school tax-free shopping period has returned and runs through Thursday, Aug. 20. 

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the following items are exempt from taxes: 

  • Clothing, footwear, wallets, bags, handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item 
  • Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item 
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less 
  • Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use 

The following items do not qualify for tax-free shopping: 

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  • Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags 
  • Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs 
  • Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates 
  • Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100 
  • Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50 
  • Books that are not otherwise exempt 
  • Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500 
  • Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data 
  • Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes 
  • Rentals of any eligible items 
  • Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport 

Apopka stores selling school supplies, clothing and other items include:  

  • Bealls | 2302 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka 
  • Five Below | 2193 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka 
  • Sam’s Club | 1500 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka 
  • Walmart | 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka 

For more information about eligible items and returns, visit floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_26A01-11.pdf

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