Back-to-school tax-free shopping in full swing

Florida’s annual back-to-school tax-free shopping period has returned and runs through Thursday, Aug. 20.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the following items are exempt from taxes:

Clothing, footwear, wallets, bags, handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The following items do not qualify for tax-free shopping:

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Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags

Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs

Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

Apopka stores selling school supplies, clothing and other items include:

Bealls | 2302 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Five Below | 2193 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Sam’s Club | 1500 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka

Walmart | 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka

For more information about eligible items and returns, visit floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_26A01-11.pdf.