Apopka celebrates 2026 Sports Hall of Fame 

The Apopka Sports Hall of Fame welcomed its 2026 class with an induction gala on July 25 at the Apopka Community Center, honoring 28 individuals whose accomplishments spanned across the entire Blue Darter athletic department.

While each inductee followed a different path to the stage, the evening carried a common message of faith, family and a commitment to giving back to the community that helped launch their journeys.

Basketball player and coach Mark Washington described the honor as deeply humbling while thanking the countless people who helped shape his journey.

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Dana O'Connor Apopka Sports Hall Of Fame – Mark Washington (right)

Washington reflected on a winding path that led from a basketball injury at Apopka in his senior year, to pursuing sports journalism at Florida A&M University and landing professional opportunities with ESPN and the Orlando Magic. He later built an impressive coaching resumé at both the middle and high school levels and became the only coach in city history to win county championships at two different middle schools (Apopka Memorial and Wolf Lake).

Washington credited his late father, his brothers, coaches, teammates and support system for helping him reach the Hall of Fame. He also congratulated the other members of the class, calling it an honor to be inducted alongside them.

Several speeches focused on the importance of family, a theme that resonated throughout the evening.

Gerald Wright, a member of Apopka’s class of 1997, was a state track champion and set the school’s 200-meter record of 21.2. He was an NCAA All-American in 2001 and ranked fourth in the nation for the 55-meter with a time of 6.18. He continued coaching young people in his community, leading two Apopka middle schools to three Orange County Track Championships, including two alongside his daughter at Wolf Lake.

Wright shared memories of the sacrifices his parents made to support his athletic career, recalling long road trips to competitions and the encouragement he received from his siblings. He also credited fellow Hall of Famers and coaches who helped build both his athletic ability and confidence before thanking his own children for inspiring him to return to coaching.

“I just hope to inspire the future Hall of Famers by continuing my coaching career,” Wright said.

Moments later, his sister, Sharonda Wright, echoed those same sentiments while thanking her mother, siblings, children and coaches. After a successful high school career in basketball, volleyball and cheerleading, she later became the cheer coordinator for Apopka Pop Warner and earned consecutive national championships. After being inducted, Wright encouraged former athletes to stay connected to the game by investing in young athletes.

“If anyone in here is an athlete or ever played sports and you’re not doing it anymore, what has brought me so much joy these past couple of years is going back and coaching,” Wright said. “Please go back and give back because you never know what you bring to these young people and how you inspire them.”

Giving back to the Apopka community became one of the defining messages of the evening.

Rodney Washington was honored for his accomplishments in football, wrestling, shot put and coaching and thanked his family before speaking about the responsibility that comes with success. He joins his brother Mark and mother Betty in the Hall of Fame.

“The world needs more great men,” Washington said. “Everything that Apopka has given to me, I will give it back to Apopka.”

Washington said he hopes to continue expanding sports opportunities and mentoring programs for young people throughout the city, leaving the community better for future generations.

Rodney Hartsfield, inducted for accomplishments in basketball, football and track and field, delivered one of the night’s most passionate tributes to his hometown.

“You cut me, I bleed blue and white,” Hartsfield said. “Everywhere I went, I took everybody in here with me and that comes from my heart.”

Hartsfield thanked his parents, coaches, relatives and teammates while expressing his appreciation for being recognized alongside the rest of the class.

Education and perseverance also became recurring themes during the ceremony.

Dana O'Connor Apopka Sports Hall Of Fame – Markeefe Beckett Sr.

Apopka football standout and coach Markeefe Beckett Sr. shared how athletics helped redirect his life after struggling academically as a young student. He credited legendary coach Tim Gerrells for giving him another opportunity before eventually building a career in education.

Now serving as an assistant principal at Catalina Elementary, Beckett encouraged young athletes to view sports as a vehicle for greater opportunities.

“Don’t let sports be your end all, be all,” Beckett said. “Use sports as a tool to further your education.”

Johnny Robinson was inducted for an exceptional football career as a player and coach. He was Apopka’s Defensive Lineman of the year in 1992 and earned a full scholarship to Marshall University. He came back and coached Pop Warner for ten years.

Robinson reflected on overcoming a massive stroke in 2016, thanking God for carrying him through one of the most difficult periods of his life. Now, he offers his time and expertise to stroke victims and individuals with physical limitations in the community.

Pastor Charles Williams looked back on representing both Apopka and Plymouth during his baseball career, sharing memories of choosing baseball over football and the support he received from teammates and classmates throughout the years.

Dana O'Connor Apopka Sports Hall Of Fame – Mark Seelig

Mark Seelig, honored for football and coaching, credited God and longtime Apopka coach Tim Gerrells for helping him earn the opportunity to play at one of college football’s premier programs before thanking military veterans in attendance for their service.

He earned a scholarship in 1982 to play for the University of Miami, won a national championship and appeared in other high-stake bowl games. He went back to Apopka in the 90s to teach and coach for four years.

Derrick A. Clark was inducted for his accomplishments in football and volleyball and his service in the Army. He reflected on how sports prepared him for careers in the military and law enforcement while reminding young people to always have a backup plan.

“Always have a Plan B,” Clark said. “Give 100 percent in your Plan B just as much as you give your Plan A, and keep God first.”

Longtime baseball coach Brian King closed his remarks by recognizing the coaches who mentored him throughout his life, including Tim Gerrells, Phil King, Red Johnson, Dewey Varner Sr., Ralph Schuller Sr. and Fred Arnett.

“I’m very fortunate that those guys were in my life, and I hope that I’ve had the same impact on players who played for me.”

Those mentors, King said, taught him what it meant to lead with integrity and invest in others.

Also recognized as members of the 2026 Apopka Sports Hall of Fame class were Charles Cook (basketball), Ophelia McMath (flag football), Martez Ivey (football), Anthony Gibson (football and basketball), Monica Zow (basketball and soccer), who was also recognized as a community advocate for bicycle safety, Robert Hardwick (football, basketball and track and field), Keith Hardwick (football and basketball), Anthony Beckett (football), Jimmy Miller (football, soccer, baseball and track and field), Jason Busby (basketball, football and weightlifting), Dondria Copeland (basketball, softball and volleyball), Ricky Murray (football and baseball), Pete Vergos (bowling), Sylvester Smith (track and field), Tanya Smith Williams (multi-sport) and Darryl Rutland (football and basketball), along with Sandra Bridges Brooks, who was honored for her contributions as a multi-sport athlete.

While every inductee brought a unique story to the podium, the message shared throughout the evening extended well beyond trophies, records and championships. The 2026 class represented decades of athletic excellence, but more importantly, it celebrated individuals who have continued to serve as mentors, coaches, educators and role models across the Apopka community.