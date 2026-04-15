Wekiva softball hosts Strike Out Stigma

Wekiva softball took the field Thursday night for more than just another game.

Vinnie Cammarano Amanda Crofton’s daughter and Arianna Garcia high-five after the first pitch

The Mustangs hosted their annual Strike Out Stigma game against Dr. Phillips, an event dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and reminding athletes they are never alone. Players wore special electric green and black jerseys, with the color symbolizing mental health awareness, as the program continues a tradition centered on support, connection and remembrance.

Head coach Taylor McGowan said the event has become one of the most meaningful nights of the season for the program.

“Coach Niaja McCoy and I work hard each year to truly get to know the girls who choose to wear our jerseys,” McGowan said. “I’m a school social worker, so a large part of my day involves student mental health. It’s no different on the field. One day the sport will end and you’ll turn in your jersey for the last time, and the only thing left are the relationships you built along the way.”

Coach Taylor McGowan meets Arianna Garcia at first after her hit

On the field, Dr. Phillips jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs. Despite the deficit, Wekiva continued to compete and found moments of offense throughout the night.

Arianna Garcia recorded a hit to right field, while Kyla Florestil helped spark the Mustangs. She was hit by a pitch and stole second. Florestil came home when Makenzy McIntosh lifted a fly ball into left field. McIntosh eventually moved to third before crossing the plate on a sacrifice bunt from Alajah Kimber.

Wekiva added another run in the fourth inning when Ti’Ryah Williams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing Lincia Joseph home. Dr. Phillips ultimately pulled away for an 18-3 victory, but the scoreboard was far from the focus of the night.

For McGowan and the program, the Strike Out Stigma game is about opening conversations around mental health, particularly in athletics where those discussions can sometimes be difficult.

Ti’Riyah Williams slides safely past the catcher

“Every day is a chance to normalize mental health, especially among athletes,” McGowan said. “Strike Out Stigma is one way we try to do that and remind our players that it’s okay to talk about what they’re going through.”

The event also carries a deeper meaning for the Wekiva softball family. The game honors the memory of Amanda Crafton, a member of the Class of 2019 who tragically passed away. Each year, Crafton’s family — including her young daughter — attends the game and participates in the pregame ceremony.

“When we lost Amanda, we knew we had to bring this idea to life,” McGowan said. “We love that her family comes out every year and is part of this night.”

More than anything, McGowan hopes the message resonates beyond the field.

Makenzy McIntosh slides in safely at second

“We want our players, past and present, to know they can always pick up the phone and call a teammate or a coach and we’ll show up for them — no judgment,” she said. “I’m thankful every day to coach alongside Coach McCoy and am forever humbled by all the players who have called me Coach Taylor. I hope they know our love and support for them is unconditional and lifelong.”