Webster retirement draws 9 challengers for congressional seat

Nine candidates have jumped into the U.S. House District 11 race to replace longtime legislator Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, who announced his retirement last week.

The winner will represent Apopka and the western edge of the Orlando metropolitan area.

Webster’s fellow Republicans Chanelle Krisette Barnes, Ivette Palomo, Ryan Lee Smith, and Mike Wilnau have all filed to run. Barnes filed last October and Smith earlier this month, but neither have released a biography or platform online.

Courtesy of Palomo and The American Kitchen Table for Congress Ivette Palomo

Palomo is a single mother, teacher, farmer and writer in Bushnell who claims on her website to be a whistleblower for “a system that was hurting the very people it was supposed to protect.”

“I didn’t just talk about it — I took my evidence to federal and state agencies and went straight to the Governor’s office,” Palomo said. “In return, the administration didn’t thank me. They harassed me. A co-worker even threatened my life. But I stood my ground because I believe a leader’s first duty is to serve we the people, not the powerful, nor the corrupt.”

If elected, Palomo said she will work “to declare war on the fentanyl and mental health crisis, fix the VA, and unleash American energy dominance.” She also plans to dissolve the U.S. Department of Education and defund “federal ideological programs,” such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT) initiatives.

Wilnau describes himself “as an avid sportsman and tradesman” with four children and a “professional background in the oil and gas industry.” His twelve-part platform supports congressional term limits, abolition of omnibus bills, and the completion of the border wall.

“Growing up in a household that relied on food stamps and church donations, Mike learned early that nothing in life comes easy,” his campaign website said. “Every vote he casts in Congress will be with his own children in mind, ensuring they inherit the same opportunities that allowed him to rise from food stamps to the middle class.”

Wilnau’s website also pledges support for the district’s large senior population, particularly in The Villages, and veteran retirees.

“Mike understands that our older generations deserve dignity, security, and the benefits they’ve earned through decades of hard work,” the website said. “He is committed to protecting and strengthening Social Security as the foundation of retirement security — not as a government handout, but as a sacred promise to those who paid into the system their entire working lives.”

Democrats Barbara “Barbie” Harden Hall, Walter J. Walker, Royal Sylvester Webster II and Dan Williams have also filed to run. Walker has not launched a campaign social media page or website.

Hall chose to run after her son, Everett, received a diagnosis of metachromatic leukodystrophy and died six months afterward. Her campaign website mentions Webster by name, saying he was “unwilling… to meet with constituents — even those wanting to discuss sick and dying children.”

“After losing my son, I threw my energy into advocacy work for families and mothers like me — those that experienced the same cruelty of a system that turns its back on the vulnerable,” Hall said. “I’ve walked the halls of Washington, D.C., and Tallahassee to be a voice for kids who cannot speak up for themselves.”

Hall’s nine-part platform prioritizes refining the Affordable Care Act, preventing “the use of retaliatory tariffs and trade wars by the President,” and implementing higher taxes for “the ultra-wealthy and corporations.”

Courtesy of Royal Webster Royal Webster

Royal Webster draws inspiration from his “life in service — first to my country as a U.S. Army soldier, and now to my community as a teacher and coach,” according to his campaign website.

“I’m committed to leading with a consistent plan of action that puts people before politics, strengthens our economy, and restores trust in public service,” he said on his campaign website. “That includes supporting bipartisan efforts like the Restore Trust in Congress Act, which promotes transparency and accountability in Washington.”

Royal Webster’s platform calls for adding seats to the House of Representatives, providing “equitable funding” for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and “restor[ing] Congress’s constitutional authority over tariffs and trade duties.”

If elected, Williams says he will vote along with the majority of his constituents on each bill “through a two-part plan called Direct Democracy,” according to his campaign website. After Williams creates an educational video on a bill, constituents may vote on the bill through Voatz.

“I started coming up with the idea of direct democracy because I love the idea of people being able to vote on topics and have a direct line of communication to the representatives,” Williams said to Vox Populi in January. “We’re always gonna vote with the majority. It might not be what I personally believe, but if that is what the majority says, then how does one person’s opinion trump everyone else? It shouldn’t.”

Williams’ priorities include passing the Restore Trust in Congress Act, increasing public school funding, and advancing the LGBTQ+ movement.

“As a gay man, I will be a tireless advocate in Washington, D.C., championing federal legislation, including the Equality Act, to ensure comprehensive non-discrimination protections in housing, employment, and public accommodations,” Williams said on his campaign website.

Military veteran and former Department of Defense analyst Ralph Groves runs as the sole Libertarian Party candidate for Florida’s 11th Congressional District.

“More broadly, Ralph Groves has observed that many people want more personal freedom, less government, and the latitude to support their preferred social causes, but they vote for the Democratic or Republican parties because they don’t believe a third party can win,” his campaign website said. “He is on a new Libertarian Party team that supports the social tenets of the historic Democratic Party (not the current Democratic Party), such as enactment of Social Security, and the economic policies of the Republican Party, such as calling for lower taxes.”

Groves identifies as “pro-life” and “pro-gun ownership.” If elected, he will advocate for more safe drinking water grants from the Environmental Protection Agency, increased Coast Guard funding, and prevention of future vaccine mandates.

This year’s primary election will take place Aug. 18, with the general election following on Nov. 3. Marine veteran Tim Wilkins and attorney Anthony Sabatini have also announced campaigns for Webster’s seat, although the Florida Department of State did not list either’s filing as of press time.

According to Ballotpedia, Cook Partisan Voter Index rates the district as +8 for Republicans. The district is set to minimally shift under the new redistricting bill the Legislature passed last week, but Apopka will remain within the boundaries.