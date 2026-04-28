Webster announces retirement from Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, who represents Apopka, announced his retirement in a Tuesday press release.

“After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my beloved wife Sandy, I have decided not to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives,” Webster said. “It has been an honor and privilege to represent my beloved state in the U.S. House of Representatives. I’ve never taken for granted my responsibility to Florida’s hardworking taxpayers and families to advance common-sense reforms and principled policy.”

Webster said “the time has come to pass the torch” and spend more time with his family, including his wife, children and 24 grandchildren.

Webster, who turned 77 Monday, first ran for office in 1979 and was elected in 1980 to the Florida House of Representatives, which at the time was controlled by Democrats. When Republicans took control in 1996, Webster became the first GOP House Speaker since 1874. He later became Senate Majority Leader.

The Tuesday press release credited him for becoming a “state and national leader in infrastructure policy.” That work included pushing through funding for State Road 429, which was named “Daniel Webster Western Beltway” in his honor.

Webster was elected to Congress in 2010 and is currently serving his eighth term. During his time in office, Webster supported the addition of a Social Security income tax credit in the Working Families Tax Cuts bill, returned nearly $32 million to his constituents from federal agencies, and reduced his salary and office budget annually to provide the treasury $6 million in savings, according to the press release.

“There is much work left to do before this Congress closes, and I am fully focused on finishing strong,” Webster said. “This year, the Transportation and Infrastructure [Committee] is working on once-in-a-decade critical transportation reauthorization bill that will fund America’s roads and highways, bridges, transit and our rail system. I will keep working to get bills over the finish line that will leverage private investment to finance public infrastructure projects; ensure America — not China or any other adversary — remains the leader in space exploration; and that the United States will set the standards that protect our technological advantages.”

In addition to transportation, Webster, a homeschooling dad, is closely associated with home education in Florida. In 1985, he authored legislation that legalized homeschooling in the state.

Webster represents Florida’s 11th congressional district, which includes Apopka and spans The Villages to the edge of Lakeland from north to south.