Webster talks implications of One Big Beautiful Act

Florida Congressman Daniel “Dan” Webster (R-Clermont) addressed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act during a Lunch and Learn hosted by the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Aug. 13.



President Donald Trump signed The One Big Beautiful Bill into law on July 4. According to the White House, the law funds the Golden Dome missile defense system, strengthens Medicaid, and more. But many parties found the law upsetting.



“Fiscal conservatives hated the massive spending and budget trickery,” TIME senior correspondent Philip Elliott said. “Centrists despised the deep cuts to programs for the poor and elderly.”



As a result, Webster said he hoped to present the facts alone at the Lunch and Learn event.



To introduce his comments on the bill, Webster reassured the audience of about 35 people of his dedication to returning tax money back into constituents’ hands. Webster recalled a statement he had seen from someone in the district next door to Florida Congressional District 11. According to the statement, that district had returned $100,000 during the year.



“My staff laughed,” Webster said. “They do that every month. It’s just something you pride yourself in doing.”



Webster said the One Big Beautiful Bill aims to save citizens’ money in a similar way, but on a nationwide scale.



“Fact is, if you’re on Social Security, you’re not going to pay taxes on that,” Webster said. “We were really, really happy that we got that.”



According to Webster, the bill also benefits small businesses, including several members of the chamber. Webster said before Trump signed the law, small businesses could not expense company assets in the first year. Now, they can save more money.



“If you’re in business and you buy a truck for $30,000, you can write off all $30,000 in this tax year,” Webster said.



The bill also makes tips and overtime pay tax-exempt, Webster said. He also mentioned the usefulness of the child tax credit, which will provide $65,000 more per year to the Webster family.



“I’ve got 24 grandkids,” Webster said. “Maybe they’ll spend it on their granddaddy.”



Ultimately, Webster sees the law as a step in the right direction.



“It does something for everyone,” Webster said. “It helps everyone. It gives people an extended chance to hope.”



Florida’s Congressional District 11 includes western Orange County, including Apopka, and extends north to The Villages and south to the edge of Lakeland.







