‘Train Like a Lion’: Longa Academy building champions in Central Florida 

Founded in 2023, Longa Academy Futsal Club has quickly become one of the fastest-growing youth soccer programs in the Apopka and Orlando area, blending traditional soccer, beach soccer and futsal into one training philosophy built around technical development and intensity.

Led by former Venezuelan professional player Carlos Longa, the club operates under the motto “Train Like a Lion,” with programs ranging from young beginners to nationally competitive travel teams.

Vinnie Cammarano Longa Academy futures program works on their dribbling technique.

After moving to the United States, Longa said he wanted to stay connected to the sport and invest in young athletes. That’s how the academy came to be.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

“When I arrived in this country my goal was to try to get a club so I can continue my love for the sport and support the kids,” Longa said. “In my country, I was able to support our kids, too. I try to push college, studying hard and growing. Maybe the kid becomes a professional, you never know. It’s difficult to become professional in soccer, but I love to help them try.”

The academy focuses on developing players through three versions of the game — traditional soccer, beach soccer and futsal, the fast-paced indoor version of soccer played on a hard court. Longa believes training across all three helps young athletes improve their technique, decision-making and creativity much faster than traditional methods alone.

“My club philosophy is to put three different disciplines together with the kids,” Longa said. “Beach soccer, futsal and soccer all help increase technique very much. I played many years, so I try to give my best experience to the kids.”

Vinnie Cammarano The Longa Academy futures program finishes off their training with a 2 on 2 round of beach soccer.

The club is only a few years old, but it has already found success in major competitions. Longa Academy’s 2014 age group won the United Futsal World Championships in 2024, while the club’s 2016 age group captured back-to-back U.S. Youth Florida State Championships in 2024 and 2025.

The club has also competed in the 2025 World Futsal Championship and several high-level events across Florida and beyond, including the Nona Cup, Southeast Regional Championships, Dreams Cup in Miami and the Easter International Cup.

The club currently operates multiple age groups, including its Futures Program for players born between 2018 and 2021, along with competitive teams for the 2017, 2016 and 2013-14 age groups.

Vinnie Cammarano Longa Academy athletes battle one on one for the ball.

Longa and his staff will host a five-day Elite Summer Camp during June and July for athletes in the 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2017-18 age groups. The training sessions will combine all three disciplines with an emphasis on conditioning, technique and tactical understanding.

“My camp includes a lot of intensity,” Longa said. “We spend one hour in futsal, then beach soccer, then soccer. We work on attack, defense, the flanks, tactics and technique. It’s difficult for the kids, but it prepares them.”

Longa said the Florida heat and long training days require discipline from the athletes both physically and mentally.

Coach and Club owner Carlos Longa watches his young athlete dribble through a drill.

“The kids need to pay attention, stay healthy, drink water very well and sleep eight or nine hours [a day] during the summer because recovery is very important,” he said.

By the end of summer camp, Longa said many players return to their regular club teams noticing major improvements in their game.

“The kids make the sacrifice during the summer, and when they go back to their clubs, the coaches say, ‘Wow, they are different,’” Longa said. “Their technique is better, they’re faster and they understand the game better.”

For Longa, the mission extends beyond wins and trophies.

“I just want to help the kids grow,” he said. “That is the most important thing.”

Vinnie Cammarano Longa Academy kids having fun in training.

Coach Carlos Longa gives a player a thumbs up during a training drill.

Vinnie Cammarano Carlos Longa hands out pinnie jerseys to prepare for the scrimmage drill.

Longa Academy futures player club member blasts a shot into the goal.