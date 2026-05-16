Apopka defense shuts down Tavares in scoreless tie

Behind a physical defensive effort and several explosive plays through the air, Apopka Blue Darters battled the Tavares Bulldogs to a scoreless tie Friday night in Apopka’s spring football game at Tavares High School.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters take the field for their Spring Game at Tavares

While the scoreboard never moved, the Blue Darters left encouraged by a dominant defensive showing and the overall chemistry developing under head coach Marcus Neeson.

Senior running back Joshua Taylor believes the Darters showed signs of what they can become entering camp season.

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“I think our team has a lot of potential,” Taylor said. “As long as we listen to what the coaches have to say, we execute and we do everything we’re supposed to do, there’s no limit to where we could go.”

Apopka opened the game with an early first down before the drive stalled and the Darters punted. Tavares — a Class 3A playoff team in 2025 — answered quickly with a 60-yard run that appeared to set up the game’s first score, but Apopka’s defense tightened near the goal line and forced a stop to keep the game scoreless.

Nyzier Collington hauls in a contested catch over the Tavares defender.

The Bulldogs continued to pressure Apopka early, but the Darters defense consistently responded. After another punt, Tavares took possession near midfield but failed to convert, turning the ball over on downs.

That stop sparked Apopka’s best offensive stretch of the half.

McNenney found Collington deep down the right sideline for an incredible 35-yard catch, then connected with him again two plays later over the middle for another 25 yards, pushing the Darters to the 5-yard line. Despite the explosive plays, Apopka could not finish the drive, mixing in runs and short passes before turning the ball over on downs.

The Darters’ defense quickly answered again.

David Wimberly (23) strips the ballcarrier, leaving the ball to be picked up by Ezra Dady (19).

After what looked like a drive-ending sack, an excessive celebration penalty extended Tavares’ possession. The Bulldogs followed with a deep completion near midfield, but Apopka locked down defensively from there and forced another punt.

On the next series, junior defensive back David Wimberly delivered a big play, ripping the ball free from the ball carrier at midfield to force and recover a fumble.

Apopka’s offense nearly capitalized moments later.

Ezra Dady flashes out the football to show his sideline that they recovered the fumble

Facing third down, McNenney stepped up and launched a deep pass up the right sideline to Collington, who slowed slightly before hauling in a 47-yard catch and was dragged down at the 3-yard line. The Darters were unable to convert after a bad snap sent the offense backward and ultimately resulted in another turnover on downs.

Late in the half, McNenney connected with Jakyvion Kemp for 15 yards before attempting another deep shot down the left sideline that was intercepted near the goal line. Tavares ran out the final seconds of the second quarter with the game still tied 0-0.

At halftime, Neeson made it clear the Darters were treating the spring game with a competitive mindset.

“We are playing to win,” Neeson said. “Full way through from here on out, we’re keeping the guys we trust in. If I can’t trust you in the classroom, then I can’t trust you on the field.”

The Darters forced a quick three-and-out to open the third quarter, though another high snap derailed Apopka’s ensuing drive. Later in the half, linebacker Jakendall Kemp blitzed off the backside and ripped the quarterback from behind to force another fumble.

Even with the offense struggling to finish drives, the defense continued to dominate the line of scrimmage.

David Wimberly and Irish Ferrer sandwich the ballcarrier

Tavares repeatedly found itself backed into long-yardage situations as Apopka’s pass rush generated pressure throughout the night. Defensive Lineman Kentrel Baker recorded a sack on a series before Jayden Caban hurried a throw to force a punt deep in Bulldogs territory.

Jakyvion Kemp provided another offensive flash for Apopka, taking two carries 20 yards down to the Bulldog 30. On third and long, Johnson Navilssaint caught a ball across the middle, but was body-slammed to draw a penalty. With the ball at the 10, Tavares stuffed a run and then forced two incompletions for a turnover on downs.

After another three-and-out late in the game, Tavares intercepted another deep pass attempt and drove into field-goal range in the closing seconds. Apopka’s defense delivered one final stand, blocking a last-second deep field goal attempt to preserve the shutout and the 0-0 draw.

Vinnie Cammarano Teagan Roberts (33) and Irish Ferrer tackle the Bulldog ballcarrier

In the postgame huddle, every coach and staff member gets to speak. Apopka principal Lyle Heinz praised the team’s growth and chemistry.

“Block out the noise,” Heinz told the team. “That was better than anything we’ve seen last year. The continuity and togetherness of the team is there.”

Neeson highlighted the defensive effort.

“We were physical on defense,” Neeson told the team. “There were some plays that we should have done a little better on, but we’re young, and the execution is still a work in progress. But I’m proud of my guys to put up zero on the board for defense.”

Nyzier Collington catches a deep ball from McNenney in stride at the 17 yard line.

McNenney credited both the offensive line and defense for helping him throughout the game.

“Honestly I feel great in the pocket, thanks to the five guys up front protecting me,” McNenney said. “Definitely need to give a great thanks to my defense for holding up strong and having my back.”

He also pointed to the offense’s need to finish drives.

Vinnie Cammarano Nyzier Collington makes a toe tap catch on the Darter sideline against Tavares

“We have to sustain drives.” McNenney said. “We were in the red zone four or five times, and we just couldn’t punch it in. But it shows that we have the ability to get there.”

Collington, who was responsible for several of Apopka’s biggest gains, said the chemistry between himself and McNenney continues to grow.

“It feels great,” Collington said. “It just shows the connection I have with my quarterback and the team. They trust me and the coaches trust me. We just gotta go get it.”

The well-played game marked a stark change from last year’s spring game, when Apopka dropped a 31-14 decision to Jones. The lopsided loss led to the departure of 20 players and head coach Jeff Rolson. A very young team went on to post a 2-7 record, marking the first time the Blue Darters had missed the playoffs in 25 years.