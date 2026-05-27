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Review committee backs plans for Juneteenth events 

Teresa Sargeant

May 27, 2026 | 2:16 pm
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A sign marks the entrance to the Eden Crest subdivision in Apopka. The city’s Development Review Committee on May 27 reviewed a plat application tied to the project’s next phase.
A sign marks the entrance to the Eden Crest subdivision in Apopka. The city’s Development Review Committee on May 27 reviewed a plat application tied to the project’s next phase.

Teresa Sargeant

Key Points

  • Transform Outreach is planning an Apopka Juneteenth parade and festival on June 20, which is expecting about 500 attendees.
  • The Development Review Committee reviewed revisions to Cold Link Apopka's 168,180-square-foot cold storage building due to previous size errors.
  • Eden Crest Phase 2 plat and Chandler Row site plan amendments were discussed, with Eden Crest facing temporary denial over unresolved issues.

The Development Review Committee (DRC) on Wednesday reviewed plans for an Apopka Juneteenth parade and festival, considered a revision to a cold storage major development plan to correct building size and parking, and took up plat and site plan amendments for two residential-related projects. 

One of the meeting’s most detailed discussions centered on the proposed Apopka Juneteenth parade and festival planned for June 20 by Transform Outreach.  

According to city events coordinator Lexi Lahendro, the parade would begin at 2 p.m. at the Apopka Community Center, stage on Station Street, then travel south to Central Avenue, turn right onto 10th Street, right onto Marvin C. Zanders Avenue, and left onto M A Board Street before concluding at Alonzo Williams Park, where a festival is planned from 3 to 7 p.m. 

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Lahendro told the committee that organizers are expecting about 500 attendees between the parade and the festival, which is slated to include food trucks, vendors and inflatables. Staff said organizers plan to hire off-duty personnel for road closures and event security and that there will be no alcohol. 

Planning staff recommended approval of the special-event request, with the application also expected to go to the City Commission for additional approvals.

Eden Crest phase two 

The committee reviewed the application of the Eden Crest Phase 2 plat, part of the larger Eden Crest residential development planned near Johns Road and South Binion Road. The project includes multiple phases of residential construction. 

City staff recommended denial for now because comments remain unresolved, though Planning Manager Bobby Howell said the plat can be approved administratively without City Council or Planning Commission review once issues are addressed. 

Cold Link Apopka 

Another major item involved revisions to the Cold Link Apopka major development plan for a 168,180-square-foot cold storage building at 2560 W. Orange Blossom Trail.  

Engineer Joshua Enot of Kimley-Horn said the change was needed after discovering the previously approved plan listed an incorrect building square footage, which affected parking calculations.  

Howell said the larger building size qualifies as a substantial amendment that will require public hearings once outstanding comments are resolved. 

Chandler Row 

The committee also briefly discussed a Chandler Row construction site plan amendment related to fire lines serving additional buildings. Howell said the applicant emailed staff late the day before the meeting to report that the wrong plans had been submitted and that revised plans would need to be uploaded. 

Chandler Row is a townhome subdivision proposed for 4648 Chandler Rd. 

Author

  • Teresa Sargeant has been with The Apopka Chief for over 10 years.

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