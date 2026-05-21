Apopka extends Golden Gem Road property agreement for seventh time  

City commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a seventh amendment extending the city’s long-running memorandum of agreement with the St. Johns River Water Management District for the Golden Gem Road property as officials continue work on reclaimed water storage and infrastructure improvements tied to the site.

The amendment extends the agreement from May 30 through March 31, 2027, according to a presentation given during the City Commission meeting.

Public Works Director Vladimir Simonovski said the original memorandum of agreement between the city and the water management district was executed May 15, 2009, with six previous amendments approved between April 2014 and September 2025.

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Under the agreement, the district conveyed the Golden Gem Road property to the city for reclaimed water storage and aquifer recharge enhancement projects. Simonovski said several technical and operational challenges delayed the project, prompting the city to continue engineering studies and feasibility evaluations before moving fully into construction.

According to the presentation, the city expects conceptual design work for the west pond to be completed by May 22, with final construction plans scheduled for Aug. 28. Construction of a new pump station is expected to begin Sept. 1, while reconstruction of the west pond is projected for completion by Feb. 28, 2027. Reconstruction of the east pond remains listed as “to be determined.”

Commissioners questioned staff about the rising costs associated with the project.

Commissioner Yesenia Baron asked how much the city has already spent and what additional funding may still be needed.

Simonovski said ongoing engineering and evaluation work tied to the project has cost “close to a million” dollars so far. He added the city has budgeted about $12.5 million for a new pump station through its capital improvement program. He estimated replacement of the pond liners alone could cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Commissioner Nadia Anderson expressed frustration over the repeated extensions and lengthy timelines associated with the project.

Simonovski said many of the required studies and technical reports are nearing completion and that staff believes the city is now positioned to move into construction phases.

During public comment, resident Albert McKimmie criticized the city’s handling of earlier failures tied to the pond system and raised concerns about long-term safety and stability issues involving the site. City officials have continued engineering evaluations and repair planning since a sinkhole formed at the Golden Gem reclaimed water facility in January 2024.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, 100% certain that it was negligence and incompetence that contributed to the collapse,” McKimmie said.

Mayor Nick Nesta acknowledged frustrations surrounding the project and said the city must begin showing measurable progress to the water management district.

“We’ve got to start seeing progress on this,” Nesta said. “Not just progress talking, but actually getting it done.”

Commissioners ultimately approved the seventh amendment unanimously.

The commission also approved the Sheeler Park subdivision major development plan at 1920 Sheeler Ave. in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Yesenia Baron voting in opposition.

The proposed development includes 115 single-family residential lots on about 40 acres with a density of 2.86 dwelling units per acre.

Earlier Wednesday during the city’s Development Review Committee meeting, staff said the applicant had reduced the project from 115 units to 109 units as part of the construction site plan review process, while increasing stormwater areas from about six acres to about nine acres. However, during the commission meeting, city officials and the applicant clarified the major development plan before commissioners still reflected 115 lots, while additional engineering, geotechnical and infrastructure reviews would continue during later construction permitting stages.

Several commissioners and residents raised concerns about infrastructure capacity, traffic congestion and potential geotechnical issues tied to the property, though city staff and the applicant said additional studies and construction review requirements would continue before final construction approvals are issued.