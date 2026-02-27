Q&A: Seat 4 Apopka City Council candidates talk background, goals

This week and next, The Apopka Chief will run questionnaire responses for each City Council candidate who will appear on the March 10 ballot. Malika Harrison and Yesenia Baron campaign for Seat 4, left vacant due to Nick Nesta’s entry in the mayoral race.

To view Apopka Involved Voters’ City Council debate, visit The Apopka Chief YouTube channel.

Seat 4: Malika Harrison

What elected office positions have you held?

Currently, as chair of the Advisory Board for Orange County Parks and Recreation; and previously as a member of the board of directors for the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County (executive committee, secretary); Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida (member-at-large); and United Arts of Central Florida (development committee).

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Please visit www.Malika4Apopka.com to learn more about my biography, civic engagement, and priorities for A Better, Brighter Apopka.

What specifically motivated you to run for this seat at this time?

An urgent sense of social responsibility vis-à-vis the profound challenges and opportunities our city faces — sprawling growth, under-utilized resources, and a need for greater transparency. I am motivated to amplify constituents’ voices; ensure data-driven, permanent solutions to persistent deficiencies; and work collaboratively to renew trust among the members of the City Council. Running for a seat is not haphazard; it is a progression of my decades of experience in strategic planning, managing budgets, developing partnerships, implementing communication plans, launching innovative programs, and responding to critical community needs. I am moved by a firm belief that my thoughtful discernment and prudent actions will contribute greatly to us collectively securing Apopka’s future.

What do you believe has been the City Council’s biggest mistake in the past five years, and how would you have handled it differently?

Development has been mismanaged, outpacing demands of new construction and necessary infrastructure, resulting in a void of sufficient roads, sidewalks, lighting, landscaping, and utilities, as well as water and stormwater systems. I will advocate for a moratorium so that an unbiased independent assessment can be conducted, followed by a multilingual workshop for resident input, resulting in a comprehensive development plan that includes our vision, data, goals, line-item budget and timeline for implementation to completion. High-density development must be planned and managed responsibly, with a resident first, revenue second approach, considering implications at the onset, not as afterthought.



If elected, how should voters measure your effectiveness after two years in office?

I would have created the inaugural City Council retreat and developed a manual of policies/procedures to effectuate a standard of operational excellence; supported the finance department to begin the annual budget process in the spring instead of the summer to allow adequate time for workshops, Q&A and reviews to make informed decisions prior to voting; and established advisory boards, chief among them a City Center/Main Street Advisory Board for community engagement on our downtown revitalization. Additionally, I would leverageCity Hall, the chamber, library, and other under-utilized resources, as well as partnerships with businesses and nonprofits, to host events, creating a stronger sense of community. Lastly, a survey to obtain quantitative and qualitative data on resident satisfaction. Whomever we elect to lead will literally shape our city for generations to come.

Seat 4: Yesenia Baron

What elected office positions have you held?

I ran in the 2020 election cycle for Seat 2. I have not yet held an elected office position. I have served as president for my neighborhood HOA and appointed to local boards and community roles. Through leadership positions, I have worked closely with residents, built consensusand helped address issues impacting our community.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

I have been actively canvassing our beautiful neighborhoods, meeting residents at their front doors and throughout the community to share who I am, why I’m running and to listen to their concerns. I have had the privilege of answering many emails already from residents with important questions, issues, and challenges. Since Apopka is the second-largest city in Orange County, I recognize my ability to meet every neighbor may be a feat, but voters may learn more about me and view my platform on my website at yeseniabaron.com.

What specifically motivated you to run for this seat at this time?

I am running for Apopka City Council because the same challenges I have seen in our community are still here, only bigger. Apopka has grown significantly, but the growth has not been managed properly or with positive intent. I’m running because I believe we can move Apopka forward with purpose, by planning our growth responsibly, developing our downtown and creating opportunities for families and small businesses right here at home.

What do you believe has been the City Council’s biggest mistake in the past five years, and how would you have handled it differently?

That question depends on who you ask and their priorities. In my opinion, the council and the mayor’s biggest mistake was the cancellation of the building of Sixth Street. This failure cost the city money. It failed to develop what could have been a town center by now, and it would have brought business revenue to the city. I would also be remiss if I did not mention the death of one of our young firefighters, Austin Duran. His death has left many unanswered questions and could have been prevented.

If elected, how should voters measure your effectiveness after two years in office?

When elected as commissioner for Seat 4, I have short-term and long-term initiatives that I intend to implement. In two years, voters may measure my effectiveness by how I vote to support the future of Apopka in a positive way. City Hall should be more transparent, with clear updates and budgets that residents can follow, ensuring that transparency is paramount on the dais. I’m committed to real transparency. That’s why I am developing clear, structured initiatives to keep residents informed about what’s happening at City Hall, what decisions are being made, how decisions will affect their lives, and the reason behind them. I have been attending council meetings, and it’s evident that the dais is not providing the level of transparency our residents deserve. My goal as commissioner is to change that by making information accessible, consistent and easy for people to understand.