Nesta joins Apopka mayoral race with focus on affordability, infrastructure, transparency

Commissioner Nick Nesta has confirmed he will file qualifying paperwork on Tuesday, launching a bid for mayor in a field that already includes three other candidates.

In a Monday interview with The Apopka Chief, Nesta said his campaign’s three top priorities are strengthening city infrastructure, supporting city employees and public safety personnel, and restoring fiscal accountability through a full operational and infrastructure audit.

Nesta, who is serving his second term as city commissioner for Seat 4, said affordability for residents is central to his platform. He discussed rising costs for necessities such as groceries, electric bills and water bills — pointing out a 40% increase over two years for constituents.

“That’s my real drive to do this, is that after years of seeing kind of how the budget’s done and things of that nature, and how we can do better, and then not implementing those better techniques, and it’s hurting our residents, tangibly hurting the wallets of our residents,” he said in the interview.

As a realtor who began Nesta Real Estate Consultants in 2013, Nesta said he has been using his real estate education and experience during his terms as commissioner and will do the same as mayor.

“I started here in Apopka and I think that’s so important, because I know what the pluses and minuses [are], the pros and cons of starting a business, the difficulties of starting a business,” he said. “So I understand those small mom and pop shops that are trying to survive right now. I understand what that feels like, and then I also understand what impacts on real estate will impact our residents.”

Nesta, who is married with twin 4-year-old daughters, was first elected to City Council Seat 4 in 2022 and won the same seat again in 2024.

In August 2023, Nesta called for a forensic audit after the City Council reviewed the city’s investment transactions, including three large bank transfers amounting to $29 million, $32 million, and $20 million that were made without prior council review.

Nesta said he considers affordable housing an important – though not the only – solution to the overall affordability problem, and he favors collaborating with affordable housing developers using city-owned land and vacant properties.

“There’s no one fix to any of this,” he said. “You don’t pull just one lever. You kind of pull each lever, all just a little bit to find that perfect balance. And I think affordable housing is one of those, and that’s where we need to start partnering.”

To promote civic engagement and transparency, Nesta proposes more regular workshops before meetings, community forums, and town halls so residents can stay informed and give input.

Nesta is no stranger to challenging Mayor Bryan Nelson on city management, accountability, and oversight, having butted heads with the incumbent on numerous issues.

Following firefighter Austin Duran’s on-duty death in 2022, Nesta called for accountability and transparency from the city. He has also challenged the city’s transparency and accuracy in city records and public participation. He has also been critical of the way City Council meeting minutes are recorded, arguing that they must accurately reflect what transpired at the meetings, particularly resident comments.

Nesta joins a mayoral field that already includes Nelson, Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore, and Apopka attorney Matthew Aungst. Nesta believes that the four-candidate race won’t necessarily mean Nelson would win re-election to his third term in the March election.

The election outcome will be based on which candidate works the hardest and can communicate to voters the issues that are important to them, Nesta said.

“I think I’m that candidate that’s going to show I care,” he said. “I care about your voice and not only just listening but actually putting action to it. How are we going to make this affordable and how are you going to make your city enjoyable again? I mean, we have so many various issues that failed leadership has occurred over and over and over that I just see the residents are tired. They are tired of this, and they need help.”

The debate over the City Charter has centered on getting it on the ballot for a public vote to amend the document from the current “strong mayor” system to the “council-manager” form of government, a move which Nesta has been vocal about.

Even if the city switches to “council-manager,” in which the mayor serves as more of a ceremonial role than a CEO involved with the city’s daily operations, Nesta said he would still want to serve as mayor.

“I support what the residents want. If that’s what they want, absolutely, I love it,” he said. “I get so much intrinsic value by serving the residents and being able to meet their needs and try to work through the complex issues that we’re dealing with. So it doesn’t need to come with a strong position. I do it now. I’m going to do it then.”