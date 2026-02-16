Apopka City Council candidates draw contrasts on growth, accountability 

Candidates for three seats on the Apopka City Council outlined competing visions for the city’s future during a Thursday public forum hosted by Apopka Involved Voters at Victory Church. Growth management, infrastructure, public safety and transparency emerged as central themes in the forum, which occurred less than four weeks ahead of the March 10 election.

The nearly two-hour forum brought together contenders for Seats 1, 2 and 4, giving the nearly 40 attendees in the room an opportunity to compare incumbents and challengers side by side as Apopka continues to expand rapidly.

The event was streamed on The Apopka Chief YouTube channel and remains available on demand.

Seat 1: Housing, infrastructure and growth pace

In the Seat 1 race, incumbent Commissioner Alexander H. Smith emphasized affordable and workforce housing as a cornerstone of his platform. A retired educator, Smith said teachers, first responders, nurses and seniors should be able to afford to live in the city where they work.

“Our young people … cannot afford to come back to live in our city,” Smith said, adding that seniors on fixed incomes are also struggling as rents rise in assisted living facilities.

Smith also reiterated his support for annexing South Apopka, arguing that residents there deserve city representation and services if they choose to join. On budget amendments, he defended the practice as a routine part of municipal finance, often necessary to account for grants or shifting expenditures.

Challenger Sam Ruth focused heavily on infrastructure, citing his background as a mechanical engineer and quality control specialist for major health care facilities. Ruth, a former city commissioner, argued that Apopka’s infrastructure has not kept pace with development.

Ruth called for slowing approvals until roads, water and sewer systems are stabilized, and said his professional experience managing complex infrastructure systems would guide his decision-making.

“Growth is important, but infrastructure has got to be able to support that growth,” he said. “If you let the infrastructure deteriorate, growing to grow is not the right direction.”

Seat 2: Experience versus new leadership

Incumbent City Commissioner Velazquez, a retired police officer, pointed to her 10 years of service on the commission, saying she has witnessed firsthand the city’s rapid expansion and increasing civic participation. She said utility improvements – particularly water meter issues and service reliability – remain a priority.

Velazquez also encouraged residents to stay engaged in city government, noting that voter turnout and public involvement have increased in recent election cycles.

“You get to choose, not only the form of government that you want for the city of Apopka,” she said. “You get to vote for the elected officials that you want to represent you.”

Challenger Angela Turner framed her candidacy around transparency, accountability and inclusivity. Turner, who said she has more than 25 years of leadership experience in behavioral health settings, told voters she would work collaboratively across sectors while serving as “the voice of the people.”

“I’m running because I believe that the city deserves leadership that listens and leads with integrity and put the people first,” she said.

Also seeking Seat 2 is George “Smitty” Smith, a realtor and naval veteran who centered his campaign on what he described as “people over profit.” He argued that rapid development has outpaced planning and infrastructure, calling for slower growth to protect neighborhoods, roads and schools.

Smith said he would work to make sure first responders have the support, staffing and necessary resources to effectively serve the community.

“Every family deserves to feel safe in their own homes,” Smith said. “Every family deserves to feel safe in their own homes. Every child deserves to feel safe in the streets, and every neighborhood deserves the resources and protection it needs.”

Seat 4: Downtown and economic direction

Candidates for Seat 4, a special election sparked when Commissioner Nick Nesta announced his resignation to run for mayor, focused on economic development and the long-promised revitalization of downtown Apopka.

Yesenia Baron described herself as the daughter of Cuban immigrants and a former law enforcement officer with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She said her investigative work, including cases involving crimes against children and missing persons, shaped her commitment to advocacy and accountability.

She and her husband moved to Apopka in 2012, opened a small business and raised their children in the city, she said.

“I’m running to make sure that Apopka grows the right way with accountability, transparency and a clear vision for the future,” she said.

Malika Harrison emphasized fiscal accountability, infrastructure improvements and economic development that supports small businesses and a vibrant downtown core. She called the March 10 election “a pivotal moment” for Apopka’s future and said meaningful change requires “care, courage and clarity.”

Harrison, a communications consultant and business executive, said she would focus on affordability of basic needs, road and public works upgrades, and revitalizing Main Street.

“The reason I’m running is because this is part of a greater calling,” she said. “I’m looking forward to a better, brighter Apopka.”

Early voting is from March 2 to 8, with municipal election day set for March 10. Voters will decide not only who fills the council seats but also the mayoral race and the eight City Charter amendments. A potential runoff is scheduled for April 14.