Q&A: Orange County Commission District 2 candidates talk backgrounds, city collaboration plans

In the weeks before the Aug. 18 Orange County election, The Apopka Chief is running questionnaires for each race in the Apopka area, including the office of Orange County Commission District 2. This year, five candidates are running for office: Kamia Brown, Mike Crabb, Wes Hodge, George Oliver III and Marsha Summersill. To read more about their backgrounds, platforms, and strategies for future governance, see their answers below.

Kamia Brown, Former State Representative in the Florida House

Official photo Kamia Brown

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

With my experience as a member of the Florida House of Representatives and a legislative aide, I understand how government works. My years of public service will continue to focus on building partnerships, bringing people together, advocating effectively for our community, and delivering results for District 2.

What prompted you to run for District 2?

I am running for Orange County Commission District 2 because I believe our community deserves experienced leadership focused on delivering results, and I have seen firsthand the challenges facing our residents—from growth and transportation to affordable housing and protecting our quality of life.

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What do you see as the three most important issues affecting Apopka residents in District 2, and what would be your approach to addressing them?

The three most important issues facing Apopka residents are responsible growth, improving infrastructure, and protecting our quality of life. Development must be balanced with the roads, transportation, public safety, and services residents need while making sure growth does not come at the expense of the character that makes Apopka special.

I would work closely with the City of Apopka, the residents, and other vital partners to ensure we have a thriving community and make sure our neighborhoods are safe and strong.

How would you work with the city of Apopka on transportation, infrastructure and growth-related issues that affect both jurisdictions?

Effective leadership requires strong partnerships. I will collaborate with city leaders, residents, businesses, and regional partners to address traffic congestion, improve road safety, expand transportation options, and ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with responsible growth.

Apopka’s future depends on planning ahead—not just approving development, but making sure roads, utilities, public services, and environmental protections are in place to support a thriving community while preserving the character that residents value.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Voters can learn more about Kamia Brown’s experience, priorities, and vision for Orange County by visiting her campaign website www.kamiafororangecounty.com.

Courtesy of the Mike Crabb campaign Mike Crabb

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

As the owner of The Shirt Shop in downtown Ocoee—I understand what it takes to balance a budget, meet a payroll, and manage a team. I carry that same responsibility into my role at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where I manage personnel and a budget. I bring a robust blend of private-sector business sense and public-safety leadership needed to serve as a Commissioner.

What prompted you to run for District 2?

My entire adult life has been dedicated to protecting and serving the residents and visitors of Orange County. This is where I am retiring and I want Orange County to be as great in the future for everyone. This decision to run is not to start a political career, it’s about correcting some directions that I believe are off.

What do you see as the three most important issues affecting Apopka residents in District 2, and what would be your approach to addressing them?

I feel government owes taxpayers two main functions, Public Safety and Infrastructure, and both should be properly funded. My third priority will be growth. Growth means a thriving local economy where families can live, work, and play successfully. To balance development with quality of life, we must ensure infrastructure precedes or keeps pace with new development. I support policies that prioritize funding for roadway capacity, pedestrian safety upgrades, and reliable water/wastewater infrastructure so that development enhances our communities rather than straining them. I would ensure impact fees collected for a new project are spent on that new project and not elsewhere.

How would you work with the city of Apopka on transportation, infrastructure and growth-related issues that affect both jurisdictions?

As County Commissioner, facilitating this collaboration is an absolute priority. I have already requested a meeting with Mayor Nesta to initiate these discussions. Municipalities will face unique challenges adapting to reduced property tax revenues, which is why I am proactively seeking stronger, more strategic partnerships with both Apopka and Ocoee.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

www.ILikeMikeCrabb.com.

Courtesy of Wes Hodge Wes Hodge

Wes Hodge, Former Chief of Staff for the Orange County Commission

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

I am the only candidate with over a decade of experience in Orange County government, including serving as Chief of Staff to three County Commissioners. My record of community service, nonprofit leadership, and delivering results has prepared me to lead with integrity, accountability, and a commitment to putting people first.

What prompted you to run for District 2?

I am running because District 2 deserves leadership that puts people first. I have spent my career serving our community, and I have seen where government succeeds and where it falls short. I want to bring accountability, end developer and tourism subsidies, and focus on improving life for our residents.

What do you see as the three most important issues affecting Apopka residents in District 2, and what would be your approach to addressing them?

The three biggest issues facing Apopka residents are: traffic and transportation, affordability, and protecting our rural communities. We cannot continue approving development without the infrastructure to support it. I will fight for expanded transit, safer roads, and sidewalks. We also need more attainable housing within existing urban areas while defending the rural boundary and protecting rural settlements from sprawl. Growth must pay for itself by holding developers and tourism accountable instead of shifting costs onto us as residents. Every decision should preserve our natural resources, protect our quality of life, and put residents ahead of special interests.

How would you work with the city of Apopka on transportation, infrastructure and growth-related issues that affect both jurisdictions?

The County and City must work as partners, not competitors. I will collaborate with Apopka leaders to improve transportation, expand transit, and coordinate infrastructure investments before approving new growth. I support strengthening the Joint Planning Agreement to better manage growth, defend the rural boundary, protect rural settlements, and ensure development pays for the roads, utilities, and public services it requires. Together, we can preserve Apopka’s character while planning responsibly for the future.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit my campaign website weshodgeoc.com, follow my social media pages weshodgeoc, or contact our campaign to learn more about my vision: putting people first.

Official photo George Oliver III

George Oliver III, Ocoee City Commissioner

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

As a Navy veteran, corporate executive, and retired federal auditor, I possess the Strategic DNA to manage our $8.3 billion budget. The only candidate to qualify via petition, my four terms as City Commissioner prove I deliver results from infrastructure to historical justice. I’ll move Orange County further and faster.

What prompted you to run for District 2?

After retiring from the U.S. Treasury, I felt a profound call to action and spiritual calling to continue serving full-time. I’m running to be a bold voice for West Orange County, ensuring we receive our fair share of resources to remain safe, affordable, and a world-class place to live.

What do you see as the three most important issues affecting Apopka residents in District 2, and what would be your approach to addressing them?

Apopka residents face a three-way squeeze of infrastructure congestion, housing affordability, and systemic neglect. My approach:

1. Infrastructure: Accelerate capacity improvements for Kelly Park and Ocoee Apopka Roads by reallocating transportation impact fees collected specifically within District 2.

2. Affordability: Demand 15% of the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund stay in our district while fast-tracking permitting for attainable units.

3. Fiscal Accountability: Use my Strategic DNA to trim the fat and ensure Apopka finally receives its fair share of the $8.3 billion budget.

How would you work with the city of Apopka on transportation, infrastructure and growth-related issues that affect both jurisdictions?

I will work with Apopka through coalition building to ensure we receive our fair share of county resources. We will implement a joint fast-track permitting process for smart growth and reallocate transportation impact fees collected within our district to accelerate improvements for roads in and around Kelly Park. I will also demand LYNX prioritize expanded service and frequency in Apopka to connect residents to economic hubs.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit GeorgeOliver3rd.com to learn about my vision, and follow me on Facebook and Instagram at GeorgeOliverThird to stay informed.

Marsha Summersill, Attorney for The Orlando Law Group

Courtesy of Marsha Summersill Marsha Summersill

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

18 years of experience in Florida government. I am on 2 boards for Orange Co, and on a child safety board. I managed budgets, personnel, wrote policies, regulations, compliance, and contracts. My current career as an attorney, litigator, mediator, and GAL requiresdetailed knowledge of laws, contracts, ordinances, and strategizing.

What prompted you to run for District 2?

NWOrange County is growing quickly. Too many working families are being priced out, stuck in traffic, and watching natural lands and clean water come under pressure. Growth must be managed properly, safely, and prosperously. I have spent my career helping families in crisis. This is my new chapter to continue helping.

What do you see as the three most important issues affecting Apopka residents in District 2, and what would be your approach to addressing them?

1. Growth management: growth must be responsible, planned and accountable. I will require housing and economic development that matches infrastructure capacity, protects natural resources, respects neighborhood character, and includes affordable and workforce housing.

2. Transportation/infrastructure: safer roads, sidewalks, transit and growth paying its fair share.

3. Flooding/water/natural lands: strengthen stormwater planning and protect wetlands/green space.

Families are spending too much time stuck in traffic, roads are becoming less safe, and too many neighborhoods are dealing with flooding and stormwater issues. I will protect our water, parks, and natural spaces as development continues. Growth will be responsible and well-planned, with investments in transportation, public safety, utilities, and environmental resilience happening alongside new development, not after the fact.

How would you work with the city of Apopka on transportation, infrastructure and growth-related issues that affect both jurisdictions?

Working collaboratively and productively with Mayor Nesta and the Apopka Commission is critical to ensure we have a comprehensive Joint Planning Agreement that places the residents and small businesses in our area at the forefront of priorities. Pooling our research, resources, and efforts to achieve our goals in infrastructure and sustainable growth will occur. Uniting our efforts will aid in having the proper infrastructure needs in place to support the growth in our areas, safer roads, and public works.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

MarshaforFlorida.com; facebook.com/MarshaForFL.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect candidate Wes Hodge’s prior experience as a chief of staff.