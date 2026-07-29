Q&A: Orange County Clerk of Courts candidates discuss priorities, Tiffany Moore Russell’s tenure

In anticipation of the Aug. 18 primary, The Apopka Chief is running questionnaires for several major local and regional races affecting Apopka-area voters. This week, Orange County Clerk of Courts candidates Rick Singh, Terrell Thomas and Roberta Walton Johnson discussed their community backgrounds, ideas for improving the clerk’s office and views of outgoing clerk Tiffany Moore Russell’s administration.

According to WESH 2 News, Singh sued former candidate Maribel Gomez Cordero for allegedly filing her “resign-to-run” papers incorrectly. Cordero then told the Chief on Monday that she had withdrawn from the race, saying she does “not believe it is in the best interest of the public or the campaign to continue expending taxpayer resources and campaign funds litigating this matter.” As a result, Singh and Walton Johnson will square off in the Democratic primary, with the winner facing Thomas, an independent candidate, in November.

Read the full Q&A below.

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Courtesy of the Rick Singh campaign Rick Singh

Rick Singh, former Orange County property appraiser

What about your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

As a U.S. Army veteran and former two-term Orange County Property Appraiser, I led a constitutional office with a focus on efficiency, accountability and customer service. We modernized operations, reduced paper, built community partnerships and earned national recognition for serving taxpayers.

What prompted you to run for Orange County Clerk of Courts?

Having served Orange County in a constitutional office, I understand that public trust is earned through competence, integrity and results. I am running to bring that experience to the Clerk’s Office by modernizing operations, protecting court records, improving access to services and delivering responsive, professional service to every resident!

What are the three most pressing areas for improvement in the Orange County Clerk of Courts’ administrative operations, and how would you address them?

First, modernize technology by expanding secure online services, streamlining filings, reducing wait times and strengthening cybersecurity to better protect court records.

Second, improve customer service by setting clear performance standards, reducing processing delays, expanding multilingual resources and exploring innovative employee childcare options to help recruit and retain a dedicated workforce.

Third, strengthen transparency and accountability by publishing meaningful performance measures, practicing responsible financial management and regularly reporting results to the public. During my tenure as Orange County Property Appraiser, I modernized operations, reduced paper through digital improvements and built partnerships that delivered measurable results. I will bring that same commitment to innovation, efficiency and responsive public service to the Clerk’s Office!

Outgoing clerk Tiffany Moore Russell, who is now running for Orange County mayor, was first elected Orange County Clerk of Courts in 2014. During her tenure, she established a self-help center, launched Operation Greenlight to create payment plans, and extended branch office hours to Saturdays, according to her campaign website. Which of her priorities do you support, and where might you have taken a different approach?

I support programs that make the court system more accessible, including the self-help center, Operation Greenlight and expanded office hours. Those initiatives help residents resolve issues and navigate the court system more effectively. I would build on that foundation by expanding secure online services, strengthening cybersecurity and making more routine transactions available digitally. For example, jury summons should be offered electronically, while those who prefer paper notices should continue to have that option. I also believe the Clerk’s Office should establish clear performance standards, regularly measure results and continually look for ways to improve service. Government should evolve with technology while remaining transparent, accountable and focused on meeting the needs of the people it serves.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit VoteRickSingh.com to learn more about my background, priorities, endorsements, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities and how to get involved.

Courtesy of Terrell Thomas Terrell Thomas

What about your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

I offer nearly 30 years of court technology and public service experience, including nearly 20 years with the Orange County Clerk’s Office and leadership modernizing courts nationwide. My deep civic engagement through serving churches across Central Florida has strengthened my commitment to community. I bring experience, relationships, and vision to lead the Clerk’s Office forward.

What prompted you to run for Orange County Clerk of Courts?

Serving in the Clerk’s Office shaped my career and my life. After gaining additional leadership and technology experience in the private sector, I felt called to return and serve the organization that invested in me by preserving its legacy while preparing it for the future.

What are the three most pressing areas for improvement in the Orange County Clerk of Courts’ administrative operations, and how would you address them?

My vision is built on three priorities: People First, Community Focused, and Future Ready.

First, I will invest in employees by strengthening leadership development, improving workplace culture, and creating opportunities for professional growth because exceptional public service begins with engaged employees.

Second, I will expand community accessibility by increasing outreach, improving awareness of Clerk services, and exploring mobile service opportunities that bring government closer to residents.

Third, I will modernize operations by maximizing existing technology investments, improving cybersecurity, simplifying online services, and using data-driven decision-making and responsible artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, transparency, and customer service.

These priorities will build upon the office’s strong foundation while ensuring Orange County residents receive responsive, innovative, and trusted public service for years to come.

Outgoing clerk Tiffany Moore Russell, who is now running for Orange County mayor, was first elected Orange County Clerk of Courts in 2014. During her tenure, she established a self-help center, launched Operation Greenlight to create payment plans, and extended branch office hours to Saturdays, according to her campaign website. Which of her priorities do you support, and where might you have taken a different approach?

I support initiatives that expand access to justice and improve customer service, including the Self-Help Center, Operation Greenlight, and expanded service opportunities. Those programs demonstrate a commitment to meeting residents’ needs.

Building on that foundation, I would place additional emphasis on employee engagement, community outreach, and continuous innovation. My experience implementing court technology has shown me how modern tools can improve efficiency while making government more accessible and transparent. I also believe leadership begins with listening – working alongside employees, the judiciary, attorneys, and the community to identify opportunities for improvement.

My goal isn’t to replace successful programs, but to strengthen them while preparing the Clerk’s Office for the future through thoughtful leadership, operational excellence, and responsible innovation.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit ThomasForClerk.com to learn about my vision, campaign priorities, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, and how we’re moving Orange County Clerk Forward.

Courtesy of Roberta Walton Johnson Roberta Walton Johnson

Roberta Walton Johnson, general counsel for the Orange County Clerk of Courts

What about your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

As a licensed attorney, public servant, and the current General Counsel for Orange County Clerk’s Office, I am uniquely qualified to serve as the next elected Clerk of Court. For over a decade, I have worked inside the Clerk’s Office protecting public records and expanding access to justice with integrity.

What prompted you to run for Orange County Clerk of Courts?

The Clerk’s Office is the gateway to our justice system. My experience affords me a firsthand opportunity about how important this office is to the daily lives of our community. I’m running because Orange County deserves experienced leadership that is accessible, accountable, and ready to lead on Day One.

What are the three most pressing areas for improvement in the Orange County Clerk of Courts’ administrative operations, and how would you address them?

My priorities include investing in our workforce, expanding technology to leverage public access to the courts, strengthening public education about the Clerk’s role, increasing multilingual services, and making it easier for residents to navigate court services.

Many residents don’t understand the services the Clerk provides until they’re faced with a stressful moment in life. We can do more through technology, community outreach, multilingual resources, educational partnerships, and user-friendly online services.

My vision is for the Clerk’s Office to be more than a place people visit when they have a problem. It should be a trusted community resource that connects people to the courts with professionalism, transparency, and compassion.

Outgoing clerk Tiffany Moore Russell, who is now running for Orange County mayor, was first elected Orange County Clerk of Courts in 2014. During her tenure, she established a self-help center, launched Operation Greenlight to create payment plans, and extended branch office hours to Saturdays, according to her campaign website. Which of her priorities do you support, and where might you have taken a different approach?

As the inaugural Operations Manager tapped to carry out Clerk Russell’s vision for the Self Help Center, I will certainly expand upon the initiative to help residents navigate complex legal and quality of life issues to further position the Clerk’s Office as the first stop for residents who are overwhelmed by the court system. Additionally, I will expand on both virtual and in-person opportunities like “Saturday Service” and “Operation Greenlight” to help residents address the life issues that often bring them into contact with the court system among a few other transformative initiatives to bridge justice and community.

This work impacts real people, real families, and our entire community every day. I thoroughly understand the responsibilities of the role of Clerk, and I have the experience to lead the office successfully on Day One.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

I respectfully ask for your vote on August 18th for Orange County Clerk. To learn more, visit our social media @Roberta4Clerk or online at voteroberta.com.