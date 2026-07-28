Q&A: Democratic candidates for U.S. House District 11 discuss affordability, education

In anticipation of the Aug. 18 primary, The Apopka Chief is running questionnaires for several major local and regional races affecting Apopka-area voters. Last week, we asked the five Republican candidates for U.S. House District 11 to share their motivations for running, experience and reflections on U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s priorities and votes, who announced his retirement from the District 11 seat in April. This week, Democratic candidates James Pericola, Royal Webster and Dan Williams answered the same five questions. Read the full Q&A below.

Courtesy of James Pericola James Pericola

James Pericola, founder of Seward Square Group

What prompted you to run for the U.S. House of Representatives?

Families across Central Florida are working harder than ever and still falling further behind. I have spent the past year helping my aging mother navigate a healthcare system that is too expensive and too difficult to use. I have also seen firsthand how dysfunction and corruption in Washington prevent government from solving the problems people face every day. Life costs too much, the benefits people earned are under attack, and too many leaders are more interested in protecting their own power than serving the public. I am running to confront that failure and deliver results for the people of this district.

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What professional and community experience would you bring to the role?

I would bring more than 30 years of experience in public service, law, government, and advocacy. I began my career working for Senator Bob Graham, where I learned that good public service starts with listening and showing up. I later served in the Clinton administration and worked with Congress, federal agencies, local governments, labor organizations, businesses, and nonprofits to solve difficult problems. I was raised in Central Florida and moved home to help care for my aging mother. I understand both how Washington works and how its failures affect families here. I am ready to put that experience to work for District 11.

What are the top three issues on your platform and why?

My top priorities are protecting Social Security and Medicare, making healthcare more affordable, and cutting taxes for working families. Seniors paid into Social Security and Medicare throughout their lives, and they deserve to know those benefits will be there when they need them. I will fight any effort to cut or privatize them.

I will also work to restore Medicaid funding and protect the Affordable Care Act. Helping my aging mother navigate the healthcare system showed me how quickly an illness, insurance denial, or unexpected bill can overwhelm a family.

Finally, I will work to cut taxes for working and middle-class families. Families across Central Florida are working harder than ever while the cost of housing, insurance, groceries, and utilities continue to rise. Our tax system should give working and middle-class families more breathing room instead of continuing to reward large corporations.

Longtime District 11 Rep. Daniel Webster announced his retirement in April and championed several issues, including adding a Social Security income tax credit, infrastructure improvement, and fiscal responsibility. What, if anything, would you adopt from his priorities and votes, and what would you alter?

Congressman Webster represented this district for years, and I respect anyone willing to serve. But during his tenure, too little substantive legislation was passed that improved life in this district. I agree that we need to be responsible with taxpayer dollars, invest in infrastructure that keeps our communities moving, and protect the natural resources that make Central Florida home.

Where I would take a different approach is in what Congress should focus on. Families across this district are worried about the cost of groceries, housing, insurance, and healthcare. Seniors want to know that Social Security and Medicare will be there when they need them. That’s where my attention will be. I’ll work to lower costs, protect the benefits people have earned, and focus on solving problems instead of scoring political points. People are looking for practical leadership that delivers results, and that’s exactly what I’ll bring to Congress.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit jamespericola.com or follow me at @votejamespericola on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about my campaign and its priorities.

Courtesy of Royal Webster Royal Webster

Royal Webster, former public school teacher

What prompted you to run for the U.S. House of Representatives?

I didn’t run for Congress because it was part of some lifelong political ambition. I ran because after serving our country in the Army and in the classroom, I watched too many hardworking families struggle while Washington became more divided and less effective. As a teacher, I saw firsthand how literacy shapes every opportunity in life, and as a veteran, I believe public service means solving problems—not scoring political points. I’m running to fight for affordable living, stronger public education, better care for veterans, and a government that puts people ahead of partisan politics.

What professional and community experience would you bring to the role?

I bring a lifetime of service. I served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence analyst and Spanish linguist, and now as a public school teacher and coach, mentoring thousands of students and families. I have volunteered throughout Central Florida supporting veterans, youth, and community organizations. As a grassroots candidate, I’ve spent countless hours listening directly to residents, giving me a firsthand understanding of the challenges families face and the practical solutions they expect from their representative.

What are the top three issues on your platform and why?

My top three priorities are affordability, education, and veterans. Affordability affects every family—from housing and insurance to groceries and healthcare. I support policies that lower everyday costs and help working families build financial security. Education is the foundation of opportunity. As a former public school teacher, I will fight to strengthen public education and launch Project Literacy 2040, a national initiative to ensure every student graduates with strong reading skills. Finally, as an Army veteran, I believe we have a moral obligation to fully fund the VA, expand access to quality healthcare, and ensure every veteran receives the care and respect they earned through their service. These priorities reflect my lifelong commitment to service and creating opportunity for all Americans.

Longtime District 11 Rep. Daniel Webster announced his retirement in April and championed several issues, including adding a Social Security income tax credit, infrastructure improvement, and fiscal responsibility. What, if anything, would you adopt from his priorities and votes, and what would you alter?

I respect Representative Daniel Webster’s years of public service, and I believe good ideas deserve support regardless of party. I share his commitment to fiscal responsibility because every taxpayerdollar should be spent wisely, but fiscal responsibility should never come at the expense of investing in education, veterans, or essential infrastructure. I also support modernizing roads, bridges, broadband, and water systems to keep our communities safe and our economy competitive.

Where we differ is on priorities. I believe Congress must do more to address affordability, strengthen public education, protect Social Security and Medicare, and expand access to quality healthcare. I would also make literacy a national priority through my Literacy 2040 initiative, because improving educational outcomes strengthens our workforce, economy, and national security. My focus is on practical, bipartisan solutions that improve the daily lives of the people of Florida’s 11th District.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Learn more at ElectRoyalWebster.org, follow Elect Royal Webster on Facebook, or email info@electroyalwebster.org. I welcome your questions, ideas, and support.

Courtesy of Dan Williams Dan Williams

Dan Williams, professor at Full Sail University

What prompted you to run for the U.S. House of Representatives?

I am frustrated with how our government currently functions and would like to change Congress at a fundamental level. I believe representatives should listen to their constituents and be accountable on every single vote. My platform of Direct Democracy allows every person in our district to vote on bills and make sure their voices are heard in D.C.

What professional and community experience would you bring to the role?

I have been an educator for over 20 years now with a degree in engineering. My plan is to combine education and technology to update how Congress works. Both of these skillsets are severely lacking in the House of Representatives. There are only 5 of the 435 members that have any kind of technological background. We need people up there that understand AI, crypto, and digital privacy rights in order to legislate them to make sure all Americans are protected.

What are the top three issues on your platform and why?

My top issue is stopping the corruption in our government. I believe we need to start closing the loopholes in our laws and hold people accountable for their actions. I also believe in term limits and a stock trading ban for all representatives.

Pausing construction of AI data centers: I believe that technology is vital to the future of America, but not at the expense of our environment or our people. I will champion solutions that make sure we do not fall behind in the technology race while ensuring these data centers do no harm to our communities.

Protecting and expanding Medicare and Social Security: We need to fight for everyone to have health care. I believe that Medicare for All is the answer for this. I also believe that we need to raise the tax cap to ensure Social Security will not run out and our promises are kept.

Longtime District 11 Rep. Daniel Webster announced his retirement in April and championed several issues, including adding a Social Security income tax credit, infrastructure improvement, and fiscal responsibility. What, if anything, would you adopt from his priorities and votes, and what would you alter?

If an idea is good and helps our district, then I will support it no matter where it came from. Webster’s plan to ensure that Social Security income is not double taxed is needed, and I would support that. I will also continue his work to make sure we fully fund the Everglades’ restoration and local infrastructure. I would alter his plans for fiscal responsibility by ensuring that we focus on accountability and transparency.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Find out more information at DanWilliamsForCongress.com. There is a short video that explains my plan for our future.