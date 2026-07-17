Q&A: Florida House District 39 candidates talk background, potential property tax amendment

In anticipation of the Aug. 18 primary election, The Apopka Chief is running questionnaires for several major local and regional races affecting Apopka-area voters. This week, we asked the two Republican primary candidates for Florida House District 39, incumbent Rep. Doug Bankson and challenger Carlos Johary, to share their backgrounds, most important issues, and thoughts on the property tax amendment on the ballot. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Jarod Fox, a physician running unopposed in the Democratic Primary. Read below for the full Q&A.

Official photo Doug Bankson

Doug Bankson, Current Florida House District 39 Representative

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

As a pastor, pilot, and entrepreneur, I’ve called Apopka home for 40+ years, devoting my life to serving others. Building both ministry and business, I’ve served on numerous local boards, overseen nearly 50 employees, chaired the Chamber of Commerce, served at local and state levels, and overseen multi-million dollar budgets.

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What prompted you to run for Florida House District 39?

Seeking solutions and being a voice. These two legislative sessions I’ve brought back nearly $25 million in appropriations and passed 20 bills, building a reputation of advancing meaningful legislation promoting economic opportunity, public safety, workforce development, and educational advancement. I’m passionate about ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

What do you see as the three most important issues affecting Florida House District 39, and what would be your approach to addressing them?

Affordability: To continue my record of reducing property insurance through both tort and accountability of insurance companies through increased OIR regulation. To see a replacement mechanism for the lost revenue from tax reform while bringing relief to the homeowners. To utilize public private partnerships for addressing housing needs and accessibility.

Pro business: To focus on new job creation by supporting small business protections, reducing red tape, and promoting jobs and economic development incentive such as our successful removal of business rent tax. To address workforce needs through education and accessible housing to draw high paying job opportunities for future generations.

Transportation: To advocate for increased transportation funding for Central FL and work with CRX to make sure revenues are spent to extend local exit arteries. To build on my work in the area of evtol technology and vertiport development to alleviate the pressure on our ground infrastructure through aviation impact.

If the property tax constitutional amendment on the ballot is voted into law, how will the amendment affect or alter your vote and your priorities for the next legislative session?

Homeowners should have the opportunity to truly own their home and pass to posterity; however, we find ourselves in a challenging situation of how to deal with the decreased revenue at the local level. In 1980, the exemption was 56% of the average home value, while today it is only 13%, leaving homeowners with rising tax costs and no relief, especially for seniors on a fixed income. First time home buyers now average 40 years of age. I do believe there are feasible ways to replace this revenue if the people choose to go that route, but I am a bit uncomfortable with the rapidity at which this must be accomplished and would have preferred a longer on-ramp to allow for changes. Two things need to be accomplished: a state held grant fund to supply municipalities more directly reliant on the homestead dollars, and a residual source to replenish those funds. Local “doge” accountability (Apopka has been very frugal unlike some others who have large amounts of waste) will definitely help diminish losses, while other sources can include an initial one-time home sales tax, a small infrastructure fee for tourism stays, and a 1% sales tax increase, to name a few.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

It’s been my honor to serve. To learn more about my campaign, voters can go to www.dougbankson.com, or follow me on Facebook @DougForFlorida.

Courtesy of Carlos Johary Carlos Johary

Carlos Johary, Dentist

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

I am not going to compare myself to any other candidate. I’m running for office to carry the people’s voice to our state officials in hopes of making a positive change. I’m a self-made successful, multi-faceted highly educated business man who feels my time has come to help make a difference.

What prompted you to run for Florida House District 39?

This is where I live and have invested since 1992. The older I get the more disturbed I become with our governments expenditures, wasteful spending, taxes, tools, etc. I want to make a difference. I’m not afraid to speak up against special interest groups. Money doesn’t buy my vote nor persuade me to vote against my conscience.

I was raised in Florida most of my life. I’ve seen the good and the bad. I want to increase the good and reduce the bad!

What do you see as the three most important issues affecting Florida House District 39, and what would be your approach to addressing them?

1. Affordable housing – Incentives for developers in the form of tax credits for building affordable housing

2. Environment – Government needs to acquire as much forests and woodlands as possible due to the high rate of construction/development

3. Hunger/homeless – Too many people on the streets. Local/State politicians need to do more. The weapons we send over-seas could feed every hungry person and provide shelter for every homeless person. That’s how many trillions of taxpayers’ dollars are spent on weapons to other countries.

If the property tax constitutional amendment on the ballot is voted into law, how will the amendment affect or alter your vote and your priorities for the next legislative session?

We need to continue to strive for less government spending so the savings can be passed on to tax payers.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

I am in the infancy of my campaign so I do not have social media outlets at this time. I have an incredible autobiography that I can share with anyone requesting.